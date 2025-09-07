15 school principals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suspended over poor matric results

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare Board has suspended 15 principals across the province following poor performance in the matriculation examinations, it emerged on Sunday.

According to a September 4 notification seen by Dawn.com, the suspended principals include those at schools in Akora Khattak, Aman Garh, Ghoriwala and Haripur-II. Similarly, the principals of schools in Hattar, Karak, Kohat-I, and Kohat-II have also been removed.

The action further extends to the principals in Peshawar-II, Mardan, Shehbaz Azmat Khel, Swabi and Swat, along with the principals of an institution in Takht Bhai and a higher secondary school.

“The vice principals of the concerned schools shall look after the duties of principal as [a] stopgap arrangement in their own pay scale till further orders,” the notification read.

“However, where the vice principals are not available, the seniormost employee (BPS-16/17)/acting vice principal shall look after the duties of principal as [a] stopgap arrangement in their own pay scale till further orders.”