Khawaja Salman Rafique visits affected areas, relief camps in Multan

Published September 6, 2025

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has visited relief camps and areas affected by flooding in Multan, according to a handout.

The minister visited Head Muhammad Wala and reviewed the flood situation, inspecting the emergency gauge. He also received a briefing from Multan Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and City Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar.

“The provincial health minister directed that no compromise should be made on relief camps and medical facilities,” the handout read. “[The] availability of antivenom and other medicines should be ensured in every camp.”

The DC said that more than 400,000 citizens have been shifted to safe places.

