Sargodha suburbs again endangered by rising levels of Chenab

SARGODHA: The flood situation in the suburbs of Sargodha is once again becoming critical as the water level in the River Chenab has been rising and entering nearby villages.

As per details, Tradewala, Takht Hazara, Chak Suleman villages and other suburbs of Mid Ranjha near Kot Momin have been affected by the rising water. Crops have been destroyed, while the local population has also been severely affected. A dyke on the Saim Nullah near Takht Hazara was breached which caused heavy loss to adjoining fields.

Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan made an emergency visit to Mouza Abal and nearby villages in the Midh Ranjha flood-affected areas. The commissioner reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief activities in the areas and directed the administration to leave no stone unturned for the immediate rehabilitation and assistance of the affected families. Sargodha Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Waseem, during a briefing, said that all departments were actively engaged in rescue and relief work. He said that evacuation of people, temporary accommodation, provision of food and medical facilities were being ensured in the flood-affected villages.

The commissioner directed Rescue 1122, health department, civil defense, and other institutions to remain in the field until the relief operation had been completed.

Clinic on Boats service launched in flood-affected areas of Kot Momin

According to officials, a Clinic on Boats service had been launched in the flood-affected areas of Kot Momin. the service was providing medical facilities through boats in the villages that had been cut-off from land routes due to floods. The Clinic on Boats visited Burj Ghulam Rasool, Takht Hazara and surrounding areas and provided medical assistance to the victims on Friday.

Health CEO Dr Sara Safdar, along with DHO Dr Shahzad Hussain Gul, inspected the medical facilities during a visit of the affected villages and distributed free medicines.

Mosquito nets, mosquito sprays, mosquito repellent lotion, coils, clean water and hygiene kits were also being distributed among the affected families.

SUSPENDED: The Sargodha DPO suspended a police station officer for stomping on the foot of a minor and ordered an investigation.

According to sources, ASI (police station officer) Arshad posted at the Satellite Town police station stomped on the foot of a minor boy. DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf took notice of the incident and suspended the officer and ordered an investigation. ASP City Circle had been appointed as the inquiry officer.

The DPO said that misuse of authority would not be tolerated and strict departmental action would be taken against any violation.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025