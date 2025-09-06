E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Suthra Punjab workers lending helping hand

Shafiq Butt Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:53am
SAHIWAL: Suthra Punjab and Rescue 1122 workers busy in flood-affected areas. — Dawn
SAHIWAL: In the wake of devastating floods in the rivers Ravi and Sutlej belts, a remarkable force has emerged alongside official rescue agencies — workers of Suthra Punjab operating under the Sahiwal Solid Waste Management Company (SSWMC) in three districts and seven tehsils of Sahiwal division.

Approximately 600 solid waste workers never had experience of working with flood- affected communities and families are toiling tirelessly, hand-in-hand with Rescue 1122, army, civil society organisations, veterinary staff and Punjab Disaster Management Authority.

These workers are not operating inside rivers rescue operation but they are helping affected families by collecting their utensils, providing them loading machinery for shifting households items, cleaning the relief and rescue camps, helping veterinary doctors, distributing medicine, laying down beds, providing fodder to animals and food to humans, cleaning washrooms and toilets, lifting children to safer places and helping older persons in settling in camps.

Working with Army, Rescue 1122

Their contribution, often overlooked, is proving to be an indispensable part of this massive humanitarian rescue and relief operation.

SSWM CEO Mr Iftikhar said by working alongside trained teams of Rescue 1122 and the army, Suthra Punjab workers are learning ways to fight in emergency.

They are assisting in the distribution of food packages, clean drinking water, medicines, and temporary shelter materials to those who have lost everything. Their strong rural community ties enable them to identify the most vulnerable individuals and ensure that aid reaches those who need it.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

