A friend no more

THARPARKAR lost a dear friend with the recent death of Zain Alavi, the brother of well-known scholar Hamza Alvi. During his affiliation with the Layton Rahmat-ullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT), a Karachi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), Alavi visited Tharparkar often, and established primary eye care clinics in Mithi, Chachro, Islamkot and Diplo. He later arranged a referral facility for the locals to have surgeries at a tertiary care centre in Tando Bago.

Belonging to the family of Tayyab Ali Alavi, he went to a primary school in New Chali that had been established by his grandparents. He later went abroad for higher studies. On return to the country, he became a respected name among progressive circles, especially students, in the early 1950s. As a professional, he rose to be the chairman of a leading multinational logistics, sales and dis-tribution company specialising in pharma-ceutical and hospital-care sectors.

Alavi raised funds for the marginalised communities of Tharparkar during drought years, and even arranged books for local libraries. He touched lives with his humane approach. Alavi will be sorely missed.

Dr Khataumal

Mithi

