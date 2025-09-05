E-Paper | September 05, 2025

A friend no more

From the Newspaper Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:32am

THARPARKAR lost a dear friend with the recent death of Zain Alavi, the brother of well-known scholar Hamza Alvi. During his affiliation with the Layton Rahmat-ullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT), a Karachi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), Alavi visited Tharparkar often, and established primary eye care clinics in Mithi, Chachro, Islamkot and Diplo. He later arranged a referral facility for the locals to have surgeries at a tertiary care centre in Tando Bago.

Belonging to the family of Tayyab Ali Alavi, he went to a primary school in New Chali that had been established by his grandparents. He later went abroad for higher studies. On return to the country, he became a respected name among progressive circles, especially students, in the early 1950s. As a professional, he rose to be the chairman of a leading multinational logistics, sales and dis-tribution company specialising in pharma-ceutical and hospital-care sectors.

Alavi raised funds for the marginalised communities of Tharparkar during drought years, and even arranged books for local libraries. He touched lives with his humane approach. Alavi will be sorely missed.

Dr Khataumal
Mithi

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...