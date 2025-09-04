Pope Leo meets with Israel’s president, expresses hope for ‘permanent ceasefire’ in Gaza, two-state solution

Pope Leo has met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Vatican and discussed the “tragic situation in Gaza”, Al Jazeera reports quoting a press statement from the Holy See.

During the meeting, Pope Leo expressed hope for a “permanent ceasefire” in the enclave, the release of all captives, “safe humanitarian access” to the areas most in need, as well as for the “legitimate aspirations of both people” to be ensured, it said.

The two leaders also addressed the broader “future of the Palestinian people”, with the Pope upholding the Vatican’s stance in favour of a two-state solution, according to the statement.

They also discussed developments in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has conducted near-daily raids during the conflict and where far-right members of the government are pushing to illegally seize additional areas.