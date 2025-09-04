Breach at Sultan Bahu Bridge wreaks havoc

TOBA TEK SINGH: A breach at the Sultan Bahu Bridge caused by the water coming from the Trimmu Headworks on the River Chenab has played havoc with Ahmadpur Sial tehsil in Jhang district.

As per details, due to the breach almost all the villages around the Ahmadpur Sial city have been inundated and the floodwater also entered the Garh Maharaja town. However, floodwater had not reached the Ahmadpur Sial city till the filing of this report.

Journalists in Ahmadpur Sial told Dawn that Jhang-Multan-Muzaffargarh Road was closed for traffic and the Chenab’s water was flowing over it.

They said that several localities of Samundana area adjacent to the river Ravi had been badly affected as floodwater of both rivers, Ravi and Chenab, was gathered there. Fields and houses had been damaged because of this, they added.

316,500 acres of farmland affected by floodwater in Jhang district

Jhang district administration, in a press release, said a total of 316,500 acres of farmland had been affected by the floodwater in the district. Out of these, crops on 261,859 acres had been inundated by the floodwater.

The statement said that out of the total 274 flood-affected localities, 137 were in Jhang tehsil, 37 in Athara Hazari tehsil, 41 in Shorkot tehsil and 58 in Ahmadpur Sial tehsil.

It said that 358,261 people had been shifted to safer places from affected areas and the affectees had been provided with 63,000 food boxes and 3,500 food hampers.

Meanwhile, the family of PTI Central Information Secretary and MNA from Jhang, Sheikh Waqqas Akram, claimed that on the direction of PTI founder Imran Khan, they had arranged six relief camps in flood-hit areas.

They said they had rescued 850 people from various localities and provided free medical check up of 1,200 people in their medical camp.

RAIL SERVICE SUSPENDED: All train traffic for Karachi from Faisalabad has been suspended after the bridge at Abdul Hakim came under floodwater.

The floodwater from Ravi caused havoc after its Mai Safooran spur located in Pirmahal tehsil was blasted by army team when water discharge level in Ravi exceeded 172,000 cusecs against the capacity of 150,000 cusec late on Tuesday night. It inundated dozens of villages in Pirmahal and Abdul Hakim tehsils.

At Kamalia, water flow level in Ravi had lowered and repair work of two broken roads, Kamalia-Chichawatni and Kamalia-Harapa roads, was in progress. However, traffic remained suspended for a third consecutive day. The Pirmahal-Abdul Hakim Road had also been closed for traffic as Ravi’s floodwater was flowing over it.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025