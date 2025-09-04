E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Breach at Sultan Bahu Bridge wreaks havoc

Tariq Saeed Birmani Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 08:43am

TOBA TEK SINGH: A breach at the Sultan Bahu Bridge caused by the water coming from the Trimmu Headworks on the River Chenab has played havoc with Ahmadpur Sial tehsil in Jhang district.

As per details, due to the breach almost all the villages around the Ahmadpur Sial city have been inundated and the floodwater also entered the Garh Maharaja town. However, floodwater had not reached the Ahmadpur Sial city till the filing of this report.

Journalists in Ahmadpur Sial told Dawn that Jhang-Multan-Muzaffargarh Road was closed for traffic and the Chenab’s water was flowing over it.

They said that several localities of Samundana area adjacent to the river Ravi had been badly affected as floodwater of both rivers, Ravi and Chenab, was gathered there. Fields and houses had been damaged because of this, they added.

316,500 acres of farmland affected by floodwater in Jhang district

Jhang district administration, in a press release, said a total of 316,500 acres of farmland had been affected by the floodwater in the district. Out of these, crops on 261,859 acres had been inundated by the floodwater.

The statement said that out of the total 274 flood-affected localities, 137 were in Jhang tehsil, 37 in Athara Hazari tehsil, 41 in Shorkot tehsil and 58 in Ahmadpur Sial tehsil.

It said that 358,261 people had been shifted to safer places from affected areas and the affectees had been provided with 63,000 food boxes and 3,500 food hampers.

Meanwhile, the family of PTI Central Information Secretary and MNA from Jhang, Sheikh Waqqas Akram, claimed that on the direction of PTI founder Imran Khan, they had arranged six relief camps in flood-hit areas.

They said they had rescued 850 people from various localities and provided free medical check up of 1,200 people in their medical camp.

RAIL SERVICE SUSPENDED: All train traffic for Karachi from Faisalabad has been suspended after the bridge at Abdul Hakim came under floodwater.

The floodwater from Ravi caused havoc after its Mai Safooran spur located in Pirmahal tehsil was blasted by army team when water discharge level in Ravi exceeded 172,000 cusecs against the capacity of 150,000 cusec late on Tuesday night. It inundated dozens of villages in Pirmahal and Abdul Hakim tehsils.

At Kamalia, water flow level in Ravi had lowered and repair work of two broken roads, Kamalia-Chichawatni and Kamalia-Harapa roads, was in progress. However, traffic remained suspended for a third consecutive day. The Pirmahal-Abdul Hakim Road had also been closed for traffic as Ravi’s floodwater was flowing over it.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...