Civic body revokes Central Board of Revenue housing scheme’s layout plan

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has cancelled the revised layout plan of the Central Board of Revenue (CBR) Employees Cooperative Housing Scheme and issued a notice to the Multi Garden Housing Scheme for illegal conversion of public amenity plots.

The Housing Directorate of CDA, through an official letter, revoked the revised layout plan of the CBR housing society located in Zone-5 of Islamabad.

The letter, dated September 1, referred to Islamabad High Court orders issued last year, stating: “The impugned revised layout plan dated 21-03-2023 passed by CDA is declared illegal, without lawful authority, and of no legal effect, and is hereby set aside. The respondents are directed to restore the layout plan of CBR Phase-I to its original form as approved on 24-02-2007. CDA is further directed to ensure that no amenity plots, green areas, or public utility spaces are converted to residential or commercial use in violation of applicable laws and regulations, and that the rights of residents are safeguarded in future with no orders as to costs,” the letter read.

“In view of the foregoing, the revised and extended layout plan of CBR Employees Cooperative Housing Society approved by CDA, dated 21-03-2023, is hereby withdrawn and cancelled with immediate effect. The layout plan of Phase I dated 24-02-2007, is restored,” the letter added, declaring the planning and development beyond the 2007 approved layout illegal.

Notice issued to Multi-Garden Housing Scheme for illegal conversion of amenity plots

The CDA directed the CBR society to submit a revised layout plan for the extended areas within 15 days.

Meanwhile, CDA issued a notice to the Multi Garden Housing Society regarding the illegal conversion of public amenity plots transferred in the name of CDA in Sector A-17/B-17, Zone 2, sponsored by Multi Professional Cooperative Housing Scheme.

According to the letter, the layout plan of this scheme was approved by CDA in 2006, subject to conditions. In 2007, land designated for roads, parks, graveyards, and public buildings was officially transferred to the CDA through a transfer deed.

Subsequently, the NOC was issued by CDA. Later, a revised layout plan was approved by CDA in 2022, again with terms and conditions.

However, the operator of the society has failed to obtain the NOC after three years.

“It has been observed with grave concerns and viewed seriously that the sponsor of society has violated the approved layout plan and illegally converted the sites reserved for parks, graveyard and public building transferred in the name of CDA,” read the letter.

It also stated that 300 feet east of the 17th series of sectors is reserved for the right-of-way of 18th avenue, and this right-of-way was also reserved in the layout plan.

“But it has been observed with grave concerns that some illegal and unauthorised development and construction works in the shape of grid station, zoo, site office, medical centre, residential houses etc has/is being made within the 300 feet ROW of 18th amendment,” read the letter and stated that CDA provides a chance of personal hearing to operator of this scheme within 10 days.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025