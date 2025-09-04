E-Paper | September 04, 2025

ATC proceeds to declare 60 PTI workers proclaimed offenders

Malik Asad Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday initiated proceedings to declare 60 accused as proclaimed offenders in a case registered at Sangjani police station against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in connection with a case registered following last year’s protest.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted hearings of multiple cases filed in different police stations over protests and rallies linked to PTI.

During the proceedings in the Sangjani case, senior PTI leader Azam Swati appeared before the court, while the remaining accused failed to attend.

The court, noting their absence, began the process to declare 60 of them proclaimed offenders and adjourned the matter till October 3.

Separately, in a case lodged at Kohsar police station regarding the October 4 protest, eight out of 82 nominated accused appeared before the court. Among those named in the case are three sisters of the PTI founder.

The court summoned the present accused and issued notices for the recall of the absentees.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of the Azadi March case, the court was informed that the Ministry of Law had not yet responded to a letter regarding the PTI founder.

The judge adjourned the matter till September 17.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...