ATC proceeds to declare 60 PTI workers proclaimed offenders

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday initiated proceedings to declare 60 accused as proclaimed offenders in a case registered at Sangjani police station against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in connection with a case registered following last year’s protest.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted hearings of multiple cases filed in different police stations over protests and rallies linked to PTI.

During the proceedings in the Sangjani case, senior PTI leader Azam Swati appeared before the court, while the remaining accused failed to attend.

The court, noting their absence, began the process to declare 60 of them proclaimed offenders and adjourned the matter till October 3.

Separately, in a case lodged at Kohsar police station regarding the October 4 protest, eight out of 82 nominated accused appeared before the court. Among those named in the case are three sisters of the PTI founder.

The court summoned the present accused and issued notices for the recall of the absentees.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of the Azadi March case, the court was informed that the Ministry of Law had not yet responded to a letter regarding the PTI founder.

The judge adjourned the matter till September 17.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025