Australia hopeful on Cummins fitness for Ashes despite back issue

AFP Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 02:19pm
Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Temba Bavuma, caught out by Marnus Labuschagne. — Reuters/File
Australia are confident that captain Pat Cummins will be fit for the Ashes after he was ruled out Tuesday of series against New Zealand and India with a back complaint.

The 32-year-old fast bowler was rested from the recent white-ball series against the West Indies and South Africa and is still dealing with what Cricket Australia described as “lumbar bone stress”.

Test skipper Cummins has been struggling with the issue since July and the Ashes start in November.

“Despite this planned (rest) period, Cummins has experienced some ongoing lower back pain following the West Indies Test tour,” Cricket Australia said.

“Further investigation has identified a level of lumbar bone stress that will require further management over the coming months.”

No date was set for a return, but chairman of selectors George Bailey said he expected Cummins to play the first Ashes Test at Perth from November 21.

“It still feels like there’s plenty of time,” Bailey said.

“Full expectation that Pat will be right to go come the first Test,” he told journalists.

But he conceded they could be forced to select Cummins without any recent cricket under his belt.

“If it got to that stage… I still think that we’d be comfortable with Pat’s experience and skill level,” he said.

It would be a devastating blow for Australia if Cummins were unable to return for the start of the Ashes.

Cummins will definitely miss white-ball matches against New Zealand and India starting on October 1.

Australia retained the Ashes in England in 2023 after the series ended 2-2. Cummins took 18 wickets during that series, his second Ashes series as captain.

Australia enjoyed a 4-0 sweep of England at home in 2021-22 and Cummins was the leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps at an average of 18.

