September 02, 2025

Goldsmiths clash with PERA force

A Correspondent Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 07:53am
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Shopkeepers in the Goldsmith Market strongly resisted an operation carried out by the PERA force without prior notice.

The situation turned violent when clashes broke out between the shopkeepers and PERA officials during the operation.

In protest against what they described as the aggressive and harsh behaviour of the force, the shopkeepers shut down the entire market and raised slogans against PERA.

One of the protesters said any such operation should only take place after clearly defining the jurisdiction of shopkeepers and the PERA force. He added that actions should be directed only against ‘actual’ violators.

The traders further demanded an apology from the officials of the force involved in what they called the humiliation of shopkeepers and traders.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Khalid Usman said the recent clash between shopkeepers and officials of the PERA force will be addressed in a meeting with both parties to find an amicable solution.

He claimed that traders had not staged a strike against the PERA force, adding that the ongoing operation by the force has been suspended until the matter is resolved.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

