Kalash people get satellite phone, Wi-Fi facility

CHITRAL: Kalash Valley Development Authority (KVDA) has introduced a satellite phone and Wi-Fi facility in the Bamborait Valley to provide faster connectivity to both the tourists and locals in order to boost tourism in the region.

The system contains camping pods, while the authority has also provided one-month free service to the people.

Talking to the mediapersons following the installation of the facility, KVDA director general Minhasuddin said that the satellite phone would provide faster service to the residents.

He said the tourists could now not only stay in touch with their families and friends, but they could also share the ancient culture, natural sights, feelings and experiences of the Kalash valleys with their loved ones in the shortest possible time.

He said the satellite phone access would be extended throughout the valley.

Minhasuddin eulogised the efforts of the authority’s board member Sartaj Ahmed in making the facility available in the Kalash Valley.

Meanwhile, a married woman reportedly ended her life by jumping into the Chitral River here on Monday morning in Madak village of Upper Chitral.

Mulkhow/Torkhow sub-divisional police officer Muali Shah confirming the report said the deceased had made a similar attempt some days ago but it was aborted by her in-laws.

He said that reason of the suicide would be determined once the police completed their inquiry under Section 174 of CrPC.

An official of Rescue 1122 said that its divers along with the local volunteers had started searching for the body.

Earlier, on Sunday, a teenage girl had also ended her life by jumping into the Chitral River in Attani village of Lower Chitral.

Her body was later on retrieved from the river in the evening.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025