Ex-bureaucrat hurt in DHA car collision

KARACHI: A retired bureaucrat was injured in a road accident in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Sunday, police said.

The Darakshan police stated that the collision between two cars was reported on 26th Street.

Due to the impact, the former bureaucrat, identified as Agha Jan Akhter, who was seated on the rear seat, fell out of his vehicle and sustained injuries. The CCTV footage of the accident also went viral on social media.

The victim was taken to the South City Hospital with serious injuries where his condition was stated to be stable.

The car driver responsible for the accident fled away from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle that was impounded by police. The accident happened at about 10.30am.

The police have registered a case against the errant driver and efforts are underway to arrest him, said an officer, adding that Mr Akhter’s car sustained substantial damage in the collision.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025