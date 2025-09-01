E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Crackdown on Afghan nationals begins

Mohammad Asghar Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

RAWALPINDI: As the government’s deadline for their voluntary repatriation expired on August 31, police will begin a crackdown on Afghan nationals possessing Proof of Registration (PoR) cards for their forcible repatriation.

According to a senior security official, after the deadline for documented Afghan refugees ended on August 31, the police will launch a crackdown against them.

“After the deadline is over, the remaining Afghan nationals will face arrest and forced expulsion.”

Pakistan had extended the deadline for the deportation of millions of Afghan refugees holding PoR cards to September 1.

A large number of Afghan families residing in Rawalpindi have voluntarily repatriated as the deadline approached. More than 60 families each consisting of 12 to 18 members have left voluntarily during the last two days, said a security official.

As part of the illegal foreigner repatriation strategy, a joint subcommittee (JSC) of police and intelligence officers was formed to map Afghan nationals with PoR cards.

The JSC comprised district officer Special Branch, deputy superintendent of police security, representatives of Ministry of Safron, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Intelligence Bureau, and other intelligence agencies.

The government has already chalked out a strategy to expedite formal repatriation of Afghan nationals as part of the ongoing implementation of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP).

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

