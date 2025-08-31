Govt’s plan centres around keeping water flow below 1 million cusecs: Dr Musadik Malik

Climate Change Minister Dr Musadik Malik has said that the government’s current focus is on keeping the flow of water below 1 million cusecs, to prevent rivers from overflowing and causing severe destruction.

“Our areas along the border — Sialkot, Narowal — have been badly affected,” Dr Malik said at a press conference, alongside NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik.

“We are grateful to the provincial government, the NDMA, the PDMA, the Rangers and army and Rescue 1122 for controlling the damage in a timely manner,” he added. “Rain caused destruction in KP, particularly in Peshawar, Landi Kotal and Kohat, but thankfully, the more serious destruction has passed.”

Dr Malik added, “Our focus now is on Trimmu, then Panjnad, then Port Mithan. Two rivers meet at Trimmu, while four will meet at Panjnad; even the Beas River in India will pass through Panjnad.

“All of our planning revolves around keeping the water flow below 1 million cusecs of water. Our model shows us that 1.3m cusecs can flow, but we will try to use small breaches to prevent severe destruction,” he outlined.

“Obviously, we are standing shoulder to shoulder with the provincial administration, which is monitoring the local situation,” Dr Malik said. “We will provide technical guidance and advice on where to breach embankments so that the damage to people and settlements is minimal.”