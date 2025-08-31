Thermal drone technology aiding evacuations along Ravi

SAHIWAL: Thermal drone technology (TDT) is being used to locate and rescue stranded humans and animals along the rural riverine beds of the river Ravi in an 80-kilometre stretch of Okara and Sahiwal districts.

According to official sources, approximately 2,500 people and more than 6,000 animals, livestock and pets, have been evacuated using TDT from the affected area.

Speaking to Dawn, Sahiwal Safe City SSP Rana Jawad said that 4G-enabled live surveillance drones were transmitting real-time visuals to a video wall installed at the central control rooms.

“We are detecting heat signatures of both humans and animals during live drone monitoring. This data is immediately relayed to Rescue 1122 field camps, Pakistan Army units, local district control rooms, and PMDA’s provincial headquarters for coordinated evacuation efforts,” he said.

Mr Jawad said that drone footage was also being utilised for detailed aerial assessments of the flood situation.

Drone footage also being used for flood situation assessment

“Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported. The floodwater has only entered agricultural and non-agricultural lands and many residential localities,” he said. Additionally, drone surveillance had been helping to document patterns of land erosion caused by the high-velocity current in the Ravi riverbed.

Drone-assisted evacuations have been carried out in several vulnerable localities, including Jandraka, Syed Wala Burj, Lakhan, Mangan, Kalasan, Nota Khichi, and Jandhoka Manj Dada Mafi in Okara, as well as Mir Dad Mafi, Qutab Shahana, Basti SanPall, Harappa, and Aurangabad in Sahiwal.

However, Pakpattan lacks a similar initiative for affectees in the riverine areas of the district along the Sutlej.

DISPLACEMENT: Rising Ravi and Sutlej rivers caused large-scale displacement across riverrine beds and surrounding rural localities of Sahiwal and Pakpattan districts.

Villagers and their livestock have taken refuge in relief camps, rescue shelters and embankments.

More than 350 rescuers with 100 boats are evacuating humans and livestock.

The administration says 30,000 acres of agricultural land have been devastated.

The Flood Forecasting Division’s Lahore discharge report at 6pm recorded 223,000 cusecs passing through Baloki and 253,068 cusecs through Ganda Singh in Kasur. This water will reach Pakpattan and Sahiwal in next 20 hours.

Pakpattan DC Asif Raza told Dawn that over 60 villages have been inundated and more than 35,000 individuals have been evacuated. Reports indicate that many villages are now completely encircled by floodwaters, with access routes washed away.

The Chief Executive Officer of the District Education Authority, Pakpattan, has ordered the closure of 30 public sector schools in flood-affected rural areas for an indefinite period— 18 in tehsil Pakpattan and 12 in Arifwala.

Power supply has been temporarily halted in affected villages.

Dr Yadullah, medical superintendent of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, has set up a flood response desk at the Emergency Ward and RA Block. The hospital has reserved 20 beds for flood victims.

Sahiwal DC Shahid Mahmood reported the establishment of 30 relief camps, where medicines and vaccination for livestock are available.

The Aurangabad embankment on the left bank of Ravi near Harappa breached again.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025