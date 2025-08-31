Charity cricket match held for flood victims

PESHAWAR: The directorate general of sports organised a charity cricket match titled “Khel Se Khidmat” at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium here on Saturday for the rehabilitation of flood-affected families across the province.

The stadium came alive after 19 long years with the roar of cricket fans as Peshawar Zalmi faced off against Legends XI.

The stadium was filled to capacity, with citizens from Peshawar and surrounding areas turning out in large numbers to express their solidarity with flood victims.

In an exciting encounter, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Legends XI by eight runs.

The event was attended by sports and youth affairs minister Syed Fakhar Jehan, higher education minister Meena Khan Afridi, Senator Faisal Javed, PSL chief executive officer Salman Naseer, director general (sports) Tashfeen Haider, senior officials of the sports department and representatives of other institutions.

Earlier, the sports minister along with commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud reviewed arrangements for the match at the stadium.

He lauded the efforts of the directorate general of sports and Peshawar Zalmi for the initiative and said all proceeds from the match would be dedicated to the rehabilitation of flood victims.

At the conclusion of the match, the minister said the day held historic significance as the people of Peshawar stood shoulder to shoulder with their flood-affected brothers and sisters. He noted that the revival of cricket at the stadium after nearly two decades had rekindled its glory and brought joy to sports enthusiasts.

“Such initiatives reflect the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan for promoting people-friendly activities that combine entertainment with social responsibility,” he said.

Mr Jehan expressed hope that in the future, PSL matches would also be held at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

“Through this match, not only have we sent a message of solidarity with the flood victims, but we have also revived sporting culture in Peshawar after 19 long years,” he said.

The minister expressed gratitude to the citizens, families and women of Peshawar for showing up in large numbers, and paid tribute to the legends and current players who participated in the event for a noble cause.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025