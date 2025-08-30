Balochistan extends ban on gatherings

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Friday extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for another 15 days due to the prevailing law and order situation, according to an official notification from the additional chief secretary of the Home Department.

The notification details a complete ban on the display and use of weapons, pillion riding, tinted glass on vehicles, unregistered motorbikes, and gatherings, sit-ins, processions and rallies of five or more persons.

It also prohibits convening of faces in public places — particularly through the use of mufflers, masks, or any other means that obstruct identification.

The notification stated that the government is exercising its powers under sub-section (6) of Section 144 of the CrPC 1898.

These ban will be enforced from Aug 31 to Sept 14 in a concerted effort to ensure public safety and maintain order during this period.

This marks the third extension of the section, which initially imposed on Aug 1 for a duration of 15 days and was subsequently prolonged on Aug 16 amid continued security issues.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025