Series review: Wolf King - Season 1

Wolf King on Netflix is an exciting British animated series full of fantasy, action and adventure. The story is based on Curtis Jobling’s popular Wereworld books.

It follows Drew Ferran, a 16-year-old boy who suddenly discovers that he is not just any teenager — he is the last surviving werewolf heir to a lost kingdom. Long ago, the Wolves ruled the land fairly, but now the cruel Lionlords control everything. To save his world, Drew must learn how to use his new powers and begin a dangerous journey to take back his throne.

Curtis Jobling, the writer of the books, is a British illustrator and animator. Kids may also know him as the creator of the famous character Bob the Builder. Later, he turned to writing fantasy stories. His first Wereworld book, Rise of the Wolf, came out in 2010, and he finished the six-book series in 2014. Those stories are what inspired Netflix to make Wolf King.

The world of Wolf King is filled with powerful animal clans. The Wolves, the rightful rulers, were defeated, and the Lionlords took over with fear and force. Drew is the last wolf heir, so the future of the land depends on him. Along the way, he meets other shapeshifters called Werelords. These include bears, rats, stags, sharks, serpents and many more. Some become his friends, while others try to stop him.

The adventure takes place in the magical kingdom of Lyssia and every episode takes viewers to a new and exciting part of the kingdom, keeping the story moving quickly.

Tom Brass directs the series, which features a talented British voice cast. Ceallach Spellman plays Drew, with Louis Landau as Trent, Nina Barker-Francis as Whitley, Georgia Lock as Gretchen, and Chris Lew Kum Hoi as Hector.

The animation is colourful, detailed and full of energy. The lighting and style make the world feel dramatic and magical.

Overall, Wolf King is a thrilling fantasy story that kids and families can enjoy. It’s fast-paced, full of battles, strange creatures and brave heroes. The second season of the series is all set to premiere next month, which will finish Drew’s story and bring the adventure full circle. Watch the first one before the epic conclusion!

