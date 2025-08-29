Pakistan, UK vow to counter terrorism, curb human trafficking

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­t­­an and the United Kingdom on Thursday vowed to en­­hance their bilateral relations and cooperation to counter terrorism, narcotics, human trafficking and to ensure border security.

The two sides made these commitments during a meeting held bet­ween Federal Minister for Inter­ior Mohsin Naqvi and Bri­tish High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Ministry of Interior.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to dee­­pen Pakistan-UK relati­o­­ns across multiple sectors.

“During the meeting, matters related to counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, border security, and human trafficking came under discussion, with both officials agreeing to enhance joint efforts and cooperation in these critical areas,” says an official press release issued by the interior ministry here.

UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott, during the meeting, extended her congratulations to Mr Naqvi on receiving the prestigious Nishan-i-Imtiaz award, lauding his leadership and extending her best wishes for future endeavours.

She also conveyed condolences and expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan over the recent loss of lives caused by floods and heavy rains and expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved families.

Mr Naqvi apprised the high commissioner on the loss of lives and properties and crops during the floo­­ds and torrential rains.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to peace and stability, stating, “Pakistan has always been an advocate of peace and strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms.”

