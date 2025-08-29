NHA, railways waive fibre optic installation fees

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority and Pakistan Railways have abolished installation charges for optical fiber cables within their jurisdictions, a move directed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to expand the nation’s digital infrastructure and improve high-speed internet access.

The decision, a significant step toward enhancing connectivity along highways and railway lines, was made during a high-level committee meeting on July 14, chaired by the prime minister on promoting a cashless economy.

Federal IT and Telecom Minister Shaza Fatima hailed the directive on X, calling it major progress for the IT ministry’s “fiberisation plan”.

She recognised the efforts of Minister for Communications Aleem Khan and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi for implementing the decision, which she said would help establish a fibre network in every village and city in the country.

“The move is expected to drastically cut costs for internet providers, attract private investment, and make internet access more affordable for everyone,” Mrs Fatima said.

The policy change aligns with a similar move by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), which had already eliminated “Right of Way” (ROW) charges for laying fibre optic cables within its federal jurisdiction.

Industry leaders welcomed the decision, which they described as a long-awaited reform. Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and a private sector member of the cashless economy committee, said the waiver was a “long-standing request by the industry”.

“More than any cost savings, this move will accelerate rollout and deliver better broadband — paving the way for a Pakistan that is truly connected, competitive, and inclusive,” he said.

The initiative is strongly supported by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as part of a broader national effort to boost digital connectivity.

Optical fibre is essential for telecom companies to connect cell towers with high-speed internet, as towers without fiber links have limited broadband capacity.

Internet service providers called the move a critical first step and expressed hope that provincial governments would follow the federal government’s lead.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025