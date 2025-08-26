Main suspect in Raiwind murder video case arrested, handed over to CCD: lawyer

The main suspect in the torture of two brothers by some street vendors in Raiwind has been arrested and handed over to the Crime Control Department (CCD), the lawyer of their father said on Tuesday.

The incident went viral on social media when a video clip showed some street vendors subjecting both brothers to severe torture on a road in the Raiwind area a few days back. They were lying in a pool of blood, and the suspected attackers, holding clubs in their hands, were spotted torturing them at a public place with many onlookers and passersby standing around. One brother died of severe torture marks at the spot, while the other succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident was filed on the complaint of the victims’ father on August 22 at the Raiwind City Police Station under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It said the incident occurred on August 21 at 5:45pm when the brothers were returning home and stopped to buy some fruit. “Due to a dispute over money, the owner of the fruit cart … and his brother … began beating my sons and called some other people,” the complainant said.

He said he managed to free his sons after reaching the scene, accompanied by other people, adding that the suspects fled while uttering threats. The complainant urged action against the suspects.

The lawyer for the father, lawyer Ahmed Ali Awan, told Dawn.com today: “The main suspect has been handed over to CCD. He was arrested by the police today.”

He added that the second suspect was still in police custody and raids were underway to arrest the other suspects.

In June, Karachi police arrested a main suspect along with his two employees over charges of beating a citizen after a video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting authorities to take notice of it.