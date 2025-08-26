E-Paper | August 26, 2025

FIA arrests 2 traffickers in Gwadar for sending Pakistanis to Iran via illegal routes

Imtiaz Ali Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 01:14pm
The photo shows a prisoner incarcerated in a prison (for representation only). — AFP/File
The photo shows a prisoner incarcerated in a prison (for representation only). — AFP/File

Two human traffickers were arrested in Balochistan’s Gwadar for attempting to send citizens to Iran via illegal sea routes, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Human smuggling from Pakistan to Iran has been a persistent issue, with many migrants attempting to cross through perilous land and sea routes in search of better economic opportunities or to reach onward destinations in the Middle East and Europe, according to a report by the National Initiative against Organised Crime. Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan are frequently used as key transit points, where traffickers exploit vulnerable citizens by charging hefty sums for the dangerous journeys.

Per the FIA’s statement, “major operations” were carried out by the agency’s Composite Circle Gwadar, through which the suspects were arrested from different areas of the district.

“The arrested suspects are involved in sending citizens from Pakistan to Iran through illegal sea routes,” it said. “The suspect extorted Rs10,000 each from the victims.”

The suspects were arrested after being identified by the victims, the statement further said, adding that an investigation into the matter had been initiated.

Last week, FIA Balochistan arrested five traffickers in Taftan and Loralai for allegedly facilitating illegal travel abroad using fake documents and charging millions of rupees from the victims.

The group was sending people to Iran and Turkiye through illegal routes and fake documents, according to the FIA spokesperson.

“Three of the suspects were listed as most wanted by Pakistani embassies in Iran and Turkiye,” the spokesperson said, adding that they had already sent large numbers of people abroad illegally.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...
Gaza famine
Updated 25 Aug, 2025

Gaza famine

If the international community is serious about ending Israeli crimes in Gaza, then there must be solid action.
Safety app
25 Aug, 2025

Safety app

THE FIA has decided to battle the menace of human smuggling with an AI-based app to reduce human sale and ease...
Citizen defenders
25 Aug, 2025

Citizen defenders

DISASTER struck again, this time in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer Valley. A glacial lake outburst flood devastated...