FIA warns against ‘fake messages’ being sent under its name

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday warned citizens against “fake emails and WhatsApp messages” being sent in its name.

“The FIA has received reports that some unknown individuals are harassing the public by sending fake emails and WhatsApp messages in the name of the DG FIA,” a statement issued by the agency’s spokesperson, Abdul Ghaffar, read.

“In these fake messages, the public is being terrorised by using the name and position of DG FIA,” the statement said, adding that fraudsters put a fake stamp of “Top Secret” on these messages to make them appear authentic.

In addition, these elements are trying to present themselves as government officials by using fake and misleading names. In these messages, attempts are being made to blackmail citizens by accusing them of “cyber crimes”.

“The FIA does not send such messages to any individual through WhatsApp or email,” the agency clarified.

“The public is requested to file a complaint about any suspicious message or contact with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, which is the authorised agency for investigating cyber crimes.”

The statement called on citizens to be wary of fake messages and never share their personal and financial information, adding that for more information, the FIA Helpline can be contacted at 1991.

Earlier this week, the Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) issued an alert this week, warning against an ongoing scam aiming to compromise WhatsApp accounts via fake calls requesting a code.

Last month, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency conducted a successful raid on an illegal call centre in Islamabad and arrested five foreign nationals, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, in May, the national Cyber Emergency Response Team issued an advisory warning that the login credentials and passwords of more than 180 million internet users in Pakistan had been stolen in a global data breach, urging people to take immediate protective measures.