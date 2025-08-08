E-Paper | August 08, 2025

FIA warns against ‘fake messages’ being sent under its name

Imtiaz Ali Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 10:47pm
An example of a email sent by a fraudster in the FIA’s name. — FIA
An example of a email sent by a fraudster in the FIA’s name. — FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday warned citizens against “fake emails and WhatsApp messages” being sent in its name.

“The FIA has received reports that some unknown individuals are harassing the public by sending fake emails and WhatsApp messages in the name of the DG FIA,” a statement issued by the agency’s spokesperson, Abdul Ghaffar, read.

“In these fake messages, the public is being terrorised by using the name and position of DG FIA,” the statement said, adding that fraudsters put a fake stamp of “Top Secret” on these messages to make them appear authentic.

In addition, these elements are trying to present themselves as government officials by using fake and misleading names. In these messages, attempts are being made to blackmail citizens by accusing them of “cyber crimes”.

“The FIA does not send such messages to any individual through WhatsApp or email,” the agency clarified.

“The public is requested to file a complaint about any suspicious message or contact with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, which is the authorised agency for investigating cyber crimes.”

The statement called on citizens to be wary of fake messages and never share their personal and financial information, adding that for more information, the FIA Helpline can be contacted at 1991.

Earlier this week, the Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) issued an alert this week, warning against an ongoing scam aiming to compromise WhatsApp accounts via fake calls requesting a code.

Last month, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency conducted a successful raid on an illegal call centre in Islamabad and arrested five foreign nationals, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, in May, the national Cyber Emergency Response Team issued an advisory warning that the login credentials and passwords of more than 180 million internet users in Pakistan had been stolen in a global data breach, urging people to take immediate protective measures.

Cybercrime
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tough choices
Updated 08 Aug, 2025

Tough choices

Perhaps we find ourselves at this juncture because ever since the ‘war on terror’ was launched in this region, the state’s CT policy has failed to create lasting peace.
Policy crunch
08 Aug, 2025

Policy crunch

WHEN it comes to learning from past failures, Pakistan’s policymakers have shown a remarkable tendency to do quite...
Balochistan’s troubles
08 Aug, 2025

Balochistan’s troubles

THE HRCP’s latest fact-finding report confirms what many in Balochistan have alleged for years: the lack of...
Second chances
Updated 07 Aug, 2025

Second chances

One wonders if the many citizens dispossessed by Bahria Town’s expansionist real estate projects have felt schadenfreude over its predicament.
IHK tinkering
07 Aug, 2025

IHK tinkering

SIX years after India’s attempts to create new ‘facts’ on the ground by bifurcating held Kashmir into the ...
Trading babies
07 Aug, 2025

Trading babies

CHILD trafficking is the most repellant avatar of human sale. Not new to Pakistan, it reduces minors to easy...