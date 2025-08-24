E-Paper | August 24, 2025

Karachi’s water crisis may ease as Hub Dam nearly fills up

Tahir Siddiqui Published August 24, 2025 Updated August 24, 2025 09:26am

KARACHI: Amid the city’s ongoing water crisis, recent monsoon rains have brought a significant improvement by raising the Hub Dam’s water level by 11 feet and securing potentially enough storage for up to three years.

According to official sources, the water level at Hub Dam rose significantly due to the recent monsoon rains, increasing from 322 feet to 333 feet.

Karachi faces severe water shortages, with a daily requirement of over 1,200 million gallons per day (MGD) but currently receiving only around 650 MGD, officials said.

The Hub Dam supplies approximately 100 MGD to the Keamari and West districts, while the remainder is sourced from Keenjhar Lake.

Officials say additional six feet of water is required to reach dam’s maximum capacity of 339 feet

Officials also said that the dam’s maximum capacity is 339 feet and when filled to this level, it can supply water to the West, Keamari and Central districts of the city for up to three years.

When the dam reaches full capacity, excess water is released through a spillway to ensure safe drainage.

It is worth noting that the Hub Dam, completed in 1981, spans an area of 24,300 acres. To date, the dam has reached its full capacity 12 times. Last year, it reached the maximum level on Sept 1, after which the spillway was opened and water was released.

Experts believe that if monsoon rains continue, the dam may reach full capacity again in the coming days.

Officials welcomed the rise in the water level and described it as encouraging news for both the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation and the city’s residents.

They added that the increased water reserves will play a crucial role in stabilising and improving Karachi’s water supply system.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Size of the pie
Updated 24 Aug, 2025

Size of the pie

The discussions for a new NFC award should not end in a showdown between the centre and the provinces.
Full disclosure
24 Aug, 2025

Full disclosure

TRANSPARENCY and financial propriety of public servants and lawmakers are essential for a healthy democracy. These...
Defying reason
24 Aug, 2025

Defying reason

WHICHEVER way one looks at it, the recent arrest of two of former prime minister Imran Khan’s nephews defies...
Shared future
Updated 23 Aug, 2025

Shared future

Better relations with America should not come at the cost of economic and defence cooperation with China.
Damning audit report
23 Aug, 2025

Damning audit report

THE Auditor General of Pakistan’s latest audit report is, in effect, a charge-sheet against the state’s weak...
Game over
23 Aug, 2025

Game over

THE suspension of bilateral ties between Pakistan and India has now been officially extended beyond cricket to all...