Man City revamp rocked by Spurs, Villa beaten at Brentford

A new-look Manchester City showed familiar frailties as Tottenham strolled to a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, while Aston Villa slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Brentford.

Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha struck for the Europa League winners just before half-time as Spurs went top of the table, making it a perfect start for Thomas Frank after two league games in charge.

City’s run of four consecutive Premier League titles came to a spectacular end last season as they finished a distant third behind Liverpool and Arsenal. A 4-0 thrashing of Wolves on the opening weekend of the campaign showed glimpses of a revamped City back to their best.

However, they were again easily exposed on the counter-attack, while manager Pep Guardiola must decide who will be his number one goalkeeper after a day to forget for James Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha celebrates scoring the team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England, August 23. — AFP

Ederson was left on the bench amid rumours the Brazilian could join Galatasaray before the transfer window closes. City have been linked with a move for out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Tottenham took the lead on 35 minutes when Richarlison squared for Brennan Johnson to power past Trafford.

Trafford was fortunate to avoid being punished after rushing outside his box to block Kudus with his arm. But moments later, the England goalkeeper had a moment of madness when he attempted a pass to Nico Gonzalez inside his own box.

Pape Mate Sarr intercepted and, even though the goalkeeper recovered to deny Richarlison, Joao Palhinha smashed home the rebound.

Spurs let a two-goal lead slip late on against Paris Saint-Germain to lose the UEFA Super Cup in Frank’s first game in charge earlier this month, but rarely looked in danger of suffering a similar fate.

“From every game you learn and games where you don’t get the result you learn even more,” said Frank. “Defensive principles and the mentality is the key thing. We need this mentality to win games like this.”

Promoted trio on the board

Villa have failed to score in their opening two games and Brentford secured a big win for new boss Keith Andrews thanks to record signing Dango Ouattara.

The Bees lost not only Frank, but their top scorer last season, Bryan Mbeumo and captain Christian Norgaard in the close season, while Yoane Wissa has sat out Andrews’ first two games in an attempt to force through a move to Newcastle.

Brentford spent a reported £42 million ($58m) on Ouattara to replace Mbeumo and he delivered with the only goal at 12 minutes. The Burkina Faso international sprinted clear of Pau Torres before firing in at the second attempt after Emi Martinez saved his first effort.

Brentford’s Thiago in action with Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans during their English Premier League match at the GTech Community Stadium in London, England, August 23. — Reuters

Marcus Tavernier scored the only goal as Bournemouth beat 10-man Wolves 1-0. Toti Gomes was dismissed early in the second half for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Wolves remain without a point.

Burnley secured their first points back in the top flight with a 2-0 win over Sunderland. The Black Cats beat West Ham 3-0 last weekend on their return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence.

But goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony brought Sunderland back to earth.

All three promoted sides have now secured a win as they aim to avoid the trend of the past two seasons, when all three teams to come up have gone straight back down.

Leeds began their season by beating Everton 1-0 on Monday, but face a daunting trip to title-chasing Arsenal in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Champions Liverpool travel to Newcastle on Monday with the clubs at a stand-off over Magpies striker Alexander Isak. The Swede will miss the game as he attempts to force through a move to Liverpool before the end of the window.