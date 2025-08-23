AT a time when significant geopolitical shifts are affecting ties between nations, it is reassuring that China has expressed its desire to stand by Pakistan, and further develop their deep, multifaceted relationship.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent visit, under the umbrella of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue, reiterated Beijing’s commitment to improving bilateral ties. Mr Wang had earlier travelled to India and Afghanistan, stating that the South Asian states are China’s “natural partners”.

It is significant that China’s top diplomat emphasised that Islamabad was the “most important stop” on the three-nation tour. During his meeting with Pakistan’s top civil and military leaders, Wang Yi principally discussed economic and security issues, while observing that Pakistan and China have a “shared future”.

The message from China seems clear: Beijing does not want antagonistic relationships with any of its South Asian neighbours, and values a cooperative approach to addressing disputes. For example, Mr Wang reassured his Indian hosts that Beijing is committed to improving ties with New Delhi “despite setbacks”. He also told the Taliban-led Afghan regime that it needed to act against terrorist groups, while offering greater economic cooperation, including expanding CPEC to Afghanistan. Islamabad, too, was part of the discussions in Kabul, under the framework of the trilateral Pakistan-Afghanistan-China dialogue.

With the US displaying unpredictable behaviour under President Donald Trump’s watch, states around the world are hedging their bets, and updating their foreign policies accordingly. Perhaps this is one of the factors prompting India to improve ties with China, as New Delhi’s relations with the US experience turbulence. Regardless of external triggers, an integrated, prosperous and peaceful South Asia is desirable for all, and China could be the main catalyst that brings the region’s states closer.

As for bilateral relations, ties between Islamabad and Beijing — covering geopolitics, economics and defence links — should be deepened. China is a time-tested partner and friend of Pakistan, and has stood by it in difficult times, while China has also acknowledged that Pakistan has supported it “at key junctures”.

Irritants in the way of greater cooperation must be addressed. For example, Wang Yi publicly noted in Islamabad that Beijing expects Pakistan to protect Chinese citizens and projects in this country. Terrorist groups and hostile actors cannot be allowed to damage bilateral ties by harming Chinese interests in Pakistan.

Also, some states, such as the US, have said openly that they do not view Pakistan-China collaboration positively. This presents a diplomatic quandary for Pakistan, especially in light of its improving ties with the US. Islamabad must balance its ties with both states; better relations with America should not come at the cost of economic and defence cooperation with China.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2025