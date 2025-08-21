At least 30 injured as blaze engulfs fireworks warehouse in Karachi

At least 30 people were injured after a blaze erupted in a Karachi fireworks warehouse on Thursday, Rescue 1122 officials said.

The fire was reported to be in a storage warehouse near Taj Complex on MA Jinnah Road, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that efforts were underway to control the fire, adding that as soon as Rescue 1122’s Central Command and Control team received the information, the Fire and Rescue team reached the scene along with an ambulance and two fire brigade trucks.

“Sixteen injured at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre [with] two critical. Fourteen at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre,” police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said, adding that the warehouse had been storing firecrackers.

Edhi Ambulance volunteers are on the scene, according to Karachi’s Edhi Information Centre.

According to a statement issued by the Karachi Traffic Police, MA Jinnah Road is closed to traffic due to the fire, with traffic coming from Numaish being diverted towards Society Signal and Ali Raza Imambargah.

The traffic police directed citizens to call the Traffic Police helpline at 1915 for alternate route options “to avoid inconvenience”.

Fires frequently erupt in buildings across Pakistan due to a mix of poor infrastructure, weak enforcement of safety regulations, and widespread negligence. Many structures lack proper fire exits, alarms, and emergency protocols, while faulty wiring and overloaded power systems increase the risk of electrical short circuits.

Earlier this month, a massive blaze at a factory in the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) near Landhi that injured eight people and damaged at least three other factories was brought under control after hours of efforts.

In June, a fire erupted in Karachi’s Millennium Mall, ostensibly due to an electrical short circuit, and destroyed several hundred shops, causing substantial financial losses. It was brought under control after hectic efforts lasting several hours.