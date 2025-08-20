E-Paper | August 20, 2025

Thousands await help as GB limps towards normalcy

Jamil Nagri Published August 20, 2025 Updated August 20, 2025 09:40am

LOCALS work to restore a water channel in the Huracho area of Shigar.—Dawn
LOCALS work to restore a water channel in the Huracho area of Shigar.—Dawn

GILGIT: Thousands in Gilgit-Baltistan remained without potable water, electricity, and road access on Tuesday, as life returned to normalcy in the aftermath of flash floods that had ravaged the mountainous region since July this year.

On Tuesday, there were no floods in the GB rivers, and local volunteers had started to restore water channels and roads in several parts of the region. However, several roads remained blocked, including the Naltar Highway and the Ghizer-Shandur Road. The Baltistan Highway, which was blocked in the Roundu valley of Skardu, had finally been reopened on Tuesday, said officials.

Meanwhile, due to roadblocks, drinking water, irrigation, and road communication issues have compounded in the flood-affected areas, particularly in Ghizer, Skardu, Ghanche, and Gilgit. Similarly, residents complained of a severe water shortage in Danyor, Skardu and Ghanche.

A resident of Mazher Haldi village in Ghanche district in Baltis­tan said that their village had suffered four floods since mid-July. The repeated disasters have left the community in ruins, with hou­ses swept away, agricultural lands destroyed, and families forced to abandon their homes, he added.

Residents complain of water shortage in several districts

The district administration has provided temporary tents, and the affected families have been relocated to Payo Thang Haldi. However, the villagers have urged the authorities to declare a flood emergency in Haldi. The displaced residents taking refuge in Payo Thang Haldi were living without clean drinking water, electricity, proper sanitation, and food supplies. The destruction of the water supply lines, electricity connections, and road networks had made their survival even more difficult.

Meanwhile, the Ghizer Rescue 1122 teams continued their rescue activities in the flood-affected areas of Daen village for the fifth consecutive day. Patients and other vulnerable groups had been safely transported from Daen to safe locations in rescue boats.

As the weather becomes normal, locals citing indigenous knowledge said the weather starts changing from August 15, and snow starts freezing on the mountains by mid-August. On Tuesday morning, there was a little snowfall on the mountains as well.

A day earlier, GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said Ghizer was the most-affected district, as the mountainous reg­ion faced one of the worst floods that had killed 39 people, including tourists, since July. These disasters have caused damage to the tune of Rs30 billion, he had said.

“At least two dozen people have been injured so far; 35 small and large bridges have been washed away; a dozen mosques and ‘Jamaat Khanas’ have been damaged, and more than half a dozen buildings of educational institutions have been damaged,” he said. About 350 houses were completely destroyed and at least 600 houses had sustained partial damage, he had added.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2025

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Industrial policy
Updated 20 Aug, 2025

Industrial policy

A new industrial policy isolated from complementary frameworks for the development of agriculture and services will not change anything.
Recurring cases
20 Aug, 2025

Recurring cases

TWENTY-ONE children have been paralysed by polio in Pakistan this year, the latest two in Kohistan and Badin. Each...
Ukraine peace push
20 Aug, 2025

Ukraine peace push

THERE is renewed momentum to end the Ukraine war — now in its fourth year — with US President Donald Trump...
Rebutting rumours
Updated 19 Aug, 2025

Rebutting rumours

The country has been experiencing a rare period of stability, but what it will make of it remains a big question.
Essential transition
19 Aug, 2025

Essential transition

THE government’s push to fast-track the transition to a cashless economy could be Pakistan’s dream leap into the...
Treaty impasse
19 Aug, 2025

Treaty impasse

RECENT efforts in Geneva by some 183 countries on a global plastics treaty ended in stalemate. There were deep...