E-Paper | August 18, 2025

Mushahid pushes for ‘Mandela Model’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 10:22am

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has urged Asian and African countries ruled by “power-hungry” leaders to adopt the “Mandela Model” of peace, reconciliation and democratic transition.

Speaking at the inaugural African Political Parties Summit in Ghana, which was attended by more than 200 delegates from over 40 countries, Mr Mushahid emphasised that Nelson Mandela’s approach provides a blueprint for political stability and inclusive governance.

The senator participated as co-chairman of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and president of PAIDAR, Pakistan’s first think tank focused on Africa, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Drawing on his personal interactions with Mandela, Mr Mushahid said he was convinced that the South African leader’s legacy was rooted in forgiveness, generosity, and a refusal to be shackled by vengeance.

Highlights revolutionary leader’s legacy of forgiveness, generosity, and voluntary transfer of power after one presidential term

“The Mandela Model rejects politics of vendetta and victimisation, which only trap societies in the past,” he noted.

He added that Mandela championed inclusive, institutional democracy by treating public office as a public trust, and set a historic precedent by stepping down voluntarily after single elected term as president.

“Most of Asia and Africa suffers from power-hungry politicians,” Mr Mushahid regretted.

Palestine and Kashmir

He also highlighted Mandela’s unwavering support for the causes of self-determination in Palestine and Kashmir, describing him as a principled statesman who stood by oppressed peoples.

During his visit, the senator met Ghana’s Vice President Jane Naana, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ebrahim Farah, among other leaders. He also paid tribute at the mausoleum of Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, whom he hailed as a pioneer of Pan-African unity and non-alignment.

In Accra, Mr Mushahid addressed a Pakistan Day gathering, interacted with African think tanks, media, and business leaders, and expressed hope for stronger Pakistan-Africa ties in diplomacy, trade, investment, education, IT, and cooperation on mining and critical minerals.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

War on truth

War on truth

Maleeha Lodhi
Washington and the self-proclaimed ‘man of peace’ are fully complicit in the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

Editorial

No easy path
Updated 18 Aug, 2025

No easy path

The question is: can policymakers use this breathing space to push through reforms that improve productivity, cut energy costs and attract investment?
National drift
18 Aug, 2025

National drift

WE have drifted quite a way from Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan; there has been no shortage of...
Hockey’s woes
18 Aug, 2025

Hockey’s woes

THE national sport continues to suffer. Years of mismanagement have plunged Pakistan hockey into a state of ...
Unprepared nation
Updated 17 Aug, 2025

Unprepared nation

The floods of 2010, 2022 and now 2025 mark an unbroken chain of escalating disasters.
Auto committee
17 Aug, 2025

Auto committee

ON the face of it, the commerce ministry’s decision to constitute a ‘dedicated’ committee to address the...
Relentless bigotry
17 Aug, 2025

Relentless bigotry

THE dream of transforming Pakistan into a just and progressive nation will remain unfulfilled unless the prevailing...