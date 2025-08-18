Mushahid pushes for ‘Mandela Model’

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has urged Asian and African countries ruled by “power-hungry” leaders to adopt the “Mandela Model” of peace, reconciliation and democratic transition.

Speaking at the inaugural African Political Parties Summit in Ghana, which was attended by more than 200 delegates from over 40 countries, Mr Mushahid emphasised that Nelson Mandela’s approach provides a blueprint for political stability and inclusive governance.

The senator participated as co-chairman of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and president of PAIDAR, Pakistan’s first think tank focused on Africa, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Drawing on his personal interactions with Mandela, Mr Mushahid said he was convinced that the South African leader’s legacy was rooted in forgiveness, generosity, and a refusal to be shackled by vengeance.

Highlights revolutionary leader’s legacy of forgiveness, generosity, and voluntary transfer of power after one presidential term

“The Mandela Model rejects politics of vendetta and victimisation, which only trap societies in the past,” he noted.

He added that Mandela championed inclusive, institutional democracy by treating public office as a public trust, and set a historic precedent by stepping down voluntarily after single elected term as president.

“Most of Asia and Africa suffers from power-hungry politicians,” Mr Mushahid regretted.

Palestine and Kashmir

He also highlighted Mandela’s unwavering support for the causes of self-determination in Palestine and Kashmir, describing him as a principled statesman who stood by oppressed peoples.

During his visit, the senator met Ghana’s Vice President Jane Naana, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ebrahim Farah, among other leaders. He also paid tribute at the mausoleum of Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, whom he hailed as a pioneer of Pan-African unity and non-alignment.

In Accra, Mr Mushahid addressed a Pakistan Day gathering, interacted with African think tanks, media, and business leaders, and expressed hope for stronger Pakistan-Africa ties in diplomacy, trade, investment, education, IT, and cooperation on mining and critical minerals.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2025