Karachi police issue security directives, traffic plan for Chehlum tomorrow

Karachi police on Thursday announced comprehensive security measures for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), which will take place tomorrow, while also issuing a traffic plan.

Chehlum, also known as Arbaeen (40 in Arabic), marks the 40th day of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Husain, the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is marked by processions by Shia Muslims across the country.

Karachi’s Additional Inspector General (IG) Javed Alam Javed said in a statement that 7,465 police officers and personnel will be deployed for security duty at 108 processions, 2,901 at 501 majalis, and 1,113 at 642 imambargahs on Chehlum, for a total deployment of 11,479 officers and personnel.

“All roads intersecting the route of Karachi’s main procession will remain completely closed, and extraordinary measures have also been taken around Nishtar Park,” he added.

According to the Additional IG, all station house officers have been instructed to remain present in their respective areas, intensify patrolling, snap checking, and picketing, and ensure high alert security at sensitive installations, public places, and key government and private buildings.

“Checkpoints and searches at the city’s entry and exit points have been made more coordinated, while sweeping and clearance of all important locations by the bomb disposal squad is to be completed,” the statement said, adding that advance intelligence collection and sharing at the police station level would also be further strengthened.

The statement added that Javed had “made it clear that any negligence in implementing security measures will not be tolerated”.

The procession will lead to the closure of Karachi’s busy MA Jinnah Road on Friday, according to a police press release.

A press release from the office of the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Karachi’s traffic police confirmed the details of the main procession route today and offered alternative traffic routes.

The main procession will start on Friday from Nishtar Park and will end at the Hussainiya Irani Imambargah, taking its traditional fixed route, the release said.

“Due to security reasons, MA Jinnah Road will remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower,” it added.

For the Central district, it directed those travelling from Nazimabad to take Lasbela Chowk towards Nishtar Road via the Garden. Those coming from Liaquatabad are directed to turn right from Teen Hatti to Lasbela Chowk and left to Central Jail on Martin Road.

Meanwhile, it directed people going from Hassan Square to PP Chowrangi to take Kashmir Road under Jail Chowrangi Flyover to Society Light Signal (Shahrah-e-Quaideen), and from Jail Flyover to Teen Hatti to Nishtar Road (Lasbela Chowk).

For the East district, it advised people travelling from Shahrah-e-Faisal to Shahrah-e-Quaideen (Noorani Kabab) to Numaish to go from Society Light Signal to Kashmir Road to reach their destination. People going from Central Jail Gate (Jamshed Road) to Guru Mandir, MA Jinnah Road, are directed to go from Guru Mandir to Bahadur Yar Jang Road to Soldier Bazaar to their destination.

For District South, those going from Garden Zoo to MA Jinnah Road are advised to reach their destination via Gul Plaza on the right or Coast Guard Holy Family Hospital to the left of Anklesaria Hospital.

The statement also outlined alternate routes for heavy traffic.

“All heavy/commercial traffic coming from Super Highway, Gulberg towards MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2 via Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road (and) Shershah to Maripur, and the same route will be used for the return journey,” it said.

It added that similar traffic coming from the National Highway towards the city will be allowed to come via Shahrah-e-Faisal or via Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No. 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road and Shershah to Maripur, using the same route to return.

“No small or large traffic of any kind will be allowed to enter the procession route beyond Guru Mandir Chowk,” the press release said. “All of this traffic will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road’s Soldier Bazaar.”

It added that entry of all types of vehicles on MA Jinnah Road would be prohibited, except for those with a sticker on their windscreen to join the procession. These will be allowed to enter via the Shahrah-e-Qaideen Society Light Signal.

For those participating in the procession, participants coming from Nazimabad will proceed to Lasbela, Albela Chowk, Garden Jamaat Khana to the right, then via the Soldier Bazaar No. 3 Light Signal to Numaish; from Liaquatabad to Teen Hatti, Jahangir Road, Guru Mandir and Numaish; from Society Light Signal to Numaish; and from Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal along University Road to the Old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road, and Society Light Signal to Numaish.

Directions have also been given to vehicles which will perform sabeel, niaz or tabbaruk at the procession.

“These vehicles will enter the procession from the entry point tower. In addition, vehicles practising sabeel and niaz will enter the procession from Lyari Expressway Garden Interchange via Aga Khan III Road, Anklesaria (and) Nasra School Capri Light Signal,” the statement said.

It added that additional vehicles performing these practices would be able to join the procession from Bahadur Yar Jang (Soldier Bazaar) to Holy Family Hospital, turning right at the Nasra School Capri Light Signal.

“No vehicle will be allowed to park on the procession route,” it added.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Home Department has imposed Section 144 in 13 districts of the province to maintain law and order during the observance of Chehlum.

In July, the Rawalpindi district administration alerted the members of the District Peace Committee ahead of Chehlum and Independence Day, asking them to make arrangements more effective and comprehensive.