PMD forecasts more rains, thundershowers across country from Aug 17 as monsoon activity intensifies

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast widespread rain, wind, and thundershowers in most parts of the country in the coming days, with monsoon activity expected to intensify from August 17.

At least 312 people, including 142 children, have died and 740 others have been injured in flash floods and torrential rains that have battered several parts of Pakistan since late June, according to updated daily data from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA said the deluges, which began on June 26, have left a trail of devastation across the country. The dead include 113 men, 57 women and 142 children, while the injured include 243 children, 209 women and 288 men.

In its latest weather advisory issued today, the Met Office said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan, while moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were likely to strengthen midweek.

A westerly wave currently affecting the region was also expected to intensify from Aug 17.

Under these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls was expected in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan from Aug 14 -17.

The wet spell was expected to last from Aug 18-21 in many northern areas, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, and several districts of GB.

From Aug 18-21, KP would witness widespread rains, with heavy to very heavy falls in districts such as Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar and Mardan.

Southern districts, including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan, would also receive showers with occasional heavy spells.

Punjab, including Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad, was likely to experience heavy rains from Aug 18-21, with scattered activity in southern districts.

Parts of Balochistan, including Barkhan, Zhob, Khuzdar, Gwadar, and Panjgur, as well as several Sindh districts, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and Tharparkar, were also expected to receive showers between Aug 18-22.

The PMD warned that heavy rains may generate flash floods in local streams and nullahs of KP, Murree, Galliyat, northeast Punjab and AJK from Aug 15-21, and hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern Balochistan from Aug 18-21.

Urban flooding was also expected in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar, and Nowshera during the same period.

Landslides and mudslides might disrupt roads in hilly areas of KP, GB, Murree, Galliyat, and AJK, while heavy falls, windstorms, and lightning may damage weak structures such as rooftops, walls of mudhouses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

The public, travellers and tourists were advised to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas and remain updated about the latest weather conditions.

All relevant authorities were urged to stay on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents.