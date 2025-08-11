E-Paper | August 11, 2025

Rahul Gandhi, others detained at New Delhi protest against controversial electoral roll: local media

Dawn.com Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 03:25pm
Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and a leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, is stopped by police along with other lawmakers during a protest against what they say are electoral malpractices, in New Delhi, India on August 11. — Reuters
Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and a leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, is stopped by police along with other lawmakers during a protest against what they say are electoral malpractices, in New Delhi, India on August 11. — Reuters

New Delhi police detained Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition members on Monday as they protested a controversial electoral roll in Bihar that has sparked fears of disenfranchisement among India’s minorities, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

In June, the revision of the voter rolls was announced ahead of the upcoming polls in the eastern state. The move, which requires that all potential voters in Bihar provide proof of citizenship by July 25, sparked nationwide fears of disenfranchisement after many voters were given only weeks to prove their citizenship.

The opposition members were taken into custody while marching from the parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi, where they were stopped halfway through the march, PTI reported.

As the police attempted to thwart the protest, some MPs climbed up to the barricade — set up by the police ahead of the march — and chanted slogans against the ECI. The protestors carried placards alleging “vote theft”, PTI said.

A statement posted on Rahul’s X account after he was detained said: “The truth of vote theft is now before the country.

“This fight is not political — it is a fight to protect democracy, the constitution, and the right to ‘one person, one vote’,” he added.

“The united opposition and every voter in the country demands a clean and transparent voter list,” the Congress leader added.

According to PTI, other protesting lawmakers detained included Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, T. R. Baalu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Derek O’Brien of the Trinamool Congress.

Parliamentarians from other opposition parties, such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal, were also taken into custody, the report added.

Opposition leaders in the Indian parliament have repeatedly discussed how the move aims to “disenfranchise” voters in Bihar ahead of the election in September and have called for the rollback of the announcement.

As per the PTI report, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had written to the ECI earlier and asked them to hold discussions over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, among other issues.

“Thereafter, the MPs wish to collectively meet with the Commission on a host of issues, including but not limited to Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls being undertaken in Bihar and proposed to be undertaken in other states as well,” the PTI quoted him as saying.

“We look forward to meeting with the Commission, which will be in keeping with the highest tradition of our parliamentary democracy,” he said, according to PTI.

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza indifference
Updated 11 Aug, 2025

Gaza indifference

Until Tel Aviv agrees to an unconditional ceasefire, there must be a global arms and trade embargo of Israel.
E-vehicle incentive
11 Aug, 2025

E-vehicle incentive

THE new initiative to roll out a Rs100bn subsidy scheme for e-bikes and e-rickshaws is an important step in...
Fire hazards
11 Aug, 2025

Fire hazards

CONSIDERING the widespread lack of public awareness regarding fire safety, poor response mechanisms and the absence...
Tribunal delays
Updated 10 Aug, 2025

Tribunal delays

ECP has felt no compulsion to prod them along in their work, even though the legal deadlines under which they are supposed to operate have long elapsed.
Global plastic treaty
10 Aug, 2025

Global plastic treaty

THE world has embarked on a serious attempt to tackle the escalating plastic pollution crisis with talks organised ...
Peca and journalists
10 Aug, 2025

Peca and journalists

IT is some comfort that some lawmakers have at least taken notice. Last week, the Senate Standing Committee on...