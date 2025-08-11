Rahul Gandhi, others detained at New Delhi protest against controversial electoral roll: local media

New Delhi police detained Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition members on Monday as they protested a controversial electoral roll in Bihar that has sparked fears of disenfranchisement among India’s minorities, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

In June, the revision of the voter rolls was announced ahead of the upcoming polls in the eastern state. The move, which requires that all potential voters in Bihar provide proof of citizenship by July 25, sparked nationwide fears of disenfranchisement after many voters were given only weeks to prove their citizenship.

The opposition members were taken into custody while marching from the parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi, where they were stopped halfway through the march, PTI reported.

As the police attempted to thwart the protest, some MPs climbed up to the barricade — set up by the police ahead of the march — and chanted slogans against the ECI. The protestors carried placards alleging “vote theft”, PTI said.

A statement posted on Rahul’s X account after he was detained said: “The truth of vote theft is now before the country.

“This fight is not political — it is a fight to protect democracy, the constitution, and the right to ‘one person, one vote’,” he added.

“The united opposition and every voter in the country demands a clean and transparent voter list,” the Congress leader added.

According to PTI, other protesting lawmakers detained included Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, T. R. Baalu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Derek O’Brien of the Trinamool Congress.

Parliamentarians from other opposition parties, such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal, were also taken into custody, the report added.

Opposition leaders in the Indian parliament have repeatedly discussed how the move aims to “disenfranchise” voters in Bihar ahead of the election in September and have called for the rollback of the announcement.

As per the PTI report, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had written to the ECI earlier and asked them to hold discussions over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, among other issues.

“Thereafter, the MPs wish to collectively meet with the Commission on a host of issues, including but not limited to Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls being undertaken in Bihar and proposed to be undertaken in other states as well,” the PTI quoted him as saying.

“We look forward to meeting with the Commission, which will be in keeping with the highest tradition of our parliamentary democracy,” he said, according to PTI.