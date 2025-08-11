E-Paper | August 11, 2025

PM terms Trump worldwide ‘peacemaker’

Syed Irfan Raza Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 08:34am

ISLAMABAD: Terming US president a worldwide ‘peace maker’, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded Donald Trump’s role in Pakistan-India and Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deals.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the PM particularly appreciated the role played by President Trump in facilitating this historic deal that would now bring peace and prosperity to the region.

An official press release quoted the prime minister as saying: “President Trump played a positive role in ending the recent Indo-Pak war. He is a peacemaker across the globe.”

PM Shehbaz made these remarks when received a telephone call from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan president calls Shehbaz, praises Pakistan’s support on Karabakh issue

The PM offered his warm felicitations to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the historic peace agreement that was recently concluded between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Later, in a post on X, the prime minister said: “Spoke with my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev this evening.”

“I conveyed warm felicitations to him and the people of Azerbaijan on the historic Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Agreement, reached in Washington DC. I lauded him for his vision and statesmanship, and deeply appreciated President Donald Trump, who played the role of peace maker in facilitating this landmark agreement,” he added.

During their telephone conversation, the prime minister lauded the visionary role of President Ilham Aliyev in bringing the three decades-old conflict between Azerbai­jan and Armenia to a peaceful and mutually beneficial end especially as it would usher in a new era of prosperity for the two countries.

President Aliyev expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s longstanding and consistent support to Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue.

The prime minister said that it has always been a matter of duty for the people of Pakistan to extend their support to their Azerbaijani brothers and sisters on this core issue and it was heartening to note that, under President Aliyev’s bold leadership and statesmanship, peace had finally been established in this region.

While thanking the PM, President Aliyev said that peaceful development in the region would create new opportunities for enhanced connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.

The two leaders also expressed their satisfaction on the positive trajectory of their bilateral cooperation. While recalling their recent interactions in Lachin and Khankendi, the prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan soon.

Both leaders are also expected to meet in Tianjin on the margins of the upcoming SCO summit.

The PM said: “We also reviewed the trajectory of bilateral relations especially trade and investment and reaffirmed our commitment to continue with this positive momentum. We look forward to continuing our high level engagements in the coming days.”

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2025

Pak US Ties
Pakistan

