3 terrorists eliminated as cop killed in southeast Iran: media

Extremists killed one policeman in Iran’s restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Iranian media reported on Sunday, adding that three assailants also died.

“A policeman from Saravan was killed while terrorists were trying to enter the police station” in that area of Sistan-Baluchistan, the Tasnim news agency said.

The attackers were members of the militant group Jaish al-Adl ( “Army of Justice” in Arabic) active in Iran’s southeast, the agency said.

“Three terrorists were killed and two were arrested,” Tasnim said.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which shares a long border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the site of frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents or smugglers, including militants who say they are fighting for greater rights and autonomy.

On July 26, gunmen stormed a courthouse in the province’s capital Zahedan, killing at least six people, in an attack that was later claimed by Jaish al-Adl.

In one of the deadliest attacks in the province, 10 police officers were killed in October.

At least three policemen were killed in separate attacks by militants and gunmen in Sistan-Baluchistan in September 2024. Five cops were shot dead in April that year as well.