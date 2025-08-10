E-Paper | August 10, 2025

3 terrorists eliminated as cop killed in southeast Iran: media

AFP Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 01:59pm

Extremists killed one policeman in Iran’s restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Iranian media reported on Sunday, adding that three assailants also died.

“A policeman from Saravan was killed while terrorists were trying to enter the police station” in that area of Sistan-Baluchistan, the Tasnim news agency said.

The attackers were members of the militant group Jaish al-Adl ( “Army of Justice” in Arabic) active in Iran’s southeast, the agency said.

“Three terrorists were killed and two were arrested,” Tasnim said.

Sistan-Baluchistan, which shares a long border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the site of frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents or smugglers, including militants who say they are fighting for greater rights and autonomy.

On July 26, gunmen stormed a courthouse in the province’s capital Zahedan, killing at least six people, in an attack that was later claimed by Jaish al-Adl.

In one of the deadliest attacks in the province, 10 police officers were killed in October.

At least three policemen were killed in separate attacks by militants and gunmen in Sistan-Baluchistan in September 2024. Five cops were shot dead in April that year as well.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tribunal delays
Updated 10 Aug, 2025

Tribunal delays

ECP has felt no compulsion to prod them along in their work, even though the legal deadlines under which they are supposed to operate have long elapsed.
Global plastic treaty
10 Aug, 2025

Global plastic treaty

THE world has embarked on a serious attempt to tackle the escalating plastic pollution crisis with talks organised ...
Peca and journalists
10 Aug, 2025

Peca and journalists

IT is some comfort that some lawmakers have at least taken notice. Last week, the Senate Standing Committee on...
Market opportunity
Updated 09 Aug, 2025

Market opportunity

Unless New Delhi can broker a breakthrough in the ongoing trade talks, the tariff's impact on India’s economy can be severe.
Indo-Israel nexus
09 Aug, 2025

Indo-Israel nexus

THE cosy ties between India’s ruling BJP — Hindutva’s political wing — and Zionist Israel is hardly a ...
Harvesting the poor
09 Aug, 2025

Harvesting the poor

THE shocking rescue of a young man, bound to a stretcher and moments away from having his kidney stolen in a Bahria...