Unions, rights bodies slam NCCIA notice to Dawn journalist

Dawn Report Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 09:21am

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Journalist unions across the country have strongly opposed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s (NCCIA) notice to a Dawn journalist.

In a statement on Thursday, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) slammed the call-up notice issued to Muhammad Akbar Notezai over a report that was published more than a year ago

In a joint statement, PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari expressed deep concern, saying that such actions not only undermined the fundamental right to freedom of expression, enshrined in the Constitution, but also represent a blatant attempt to suppress press freedom.

“We urge the authorities to respect the constitutional protections for freedom of expression and ensure that journalists are not targeted for their work, the notice issued to Akbar Notezai must be withdrawn immediately, and we demand that the FIA refrain from using cybercrime laws to silence journalists,” the PFUJ leaders said.

Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili also opposed the move, saying that “this action contributes to a climate of fear and is a misuse of cybercrime laws to silence the press”. He called on the authorities to withdraw the notice immediately.

Earlier, the Balochistan Union of Journalists and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also decried the move. BUJ President Khalil Ahmed and General Secretary Abdul Ghani Kakar expressed concern that the government, despite all claims, was still using vile tactics to prevent them from performing their professional duties.

The HRCP noted that “such actions contribute to a climate of fear and intimidation for journalists and raise serious concerns about the misuse of cybercrime laws to curb press freedom” and called for the notice to be withdrawn.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2025

