Nepra slashes uniform tariff by Rs1.89 for Aug-Oct

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday notified a decrease of Rs1.89 in the uniform tariff for the next three months.

A notification dated August 7 and available with Dawn.com said that the authority “decided to allow the application of instant quarterly adjustments on the consumers of K-Electric as well, with the same applicability period.

“Accordingly, the instant quarterly adjustment of negative Rs1.8881/kWh (per kilowatt hour) shall also be charged from the consumers of K-Electric except life line and prepaid consumers, to be recovered in a period of three months [from] August 2025 to October 2025.”

Nepra stated that this discount will be applied to bills for the applicable period issued before the notification, adding that distribution companies (Discos) will comply with court orders.

Meanwhile, Nepra also notified a negative fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of Rs0.78 per unit for consumers of all ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDiscos) except for K-Electric (KE) in their bills for August.

According to a separate Nepra notification — also dated August 7 and available with Dawn.com — the authority decided on an FCA of Rs0.78 for the month of June 2025 based on variations in fuel charges in the approved tariffs of XWDiscos.

Nepra decided that the FCA “shall be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers, protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and pre-paid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff”, the notification read.

The notification stated that XWDiscos would reflect the June FCA in the billing month of August 2025, which would be shown separately on consumers’ bills based on the units billed to them in June.

“In case any bills of August 2025 are issued before the notification of this decision, the same may be applied in [the] subsequent month,” Nepra added.

“While effecting the Fuel Charges Adjustment, the concerned XWDiscos shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts, notwithstanding this order.”

In another notification from today, Nepra replied to a request from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) seeking a monthly FCA for June, finding that based on the information provided, the actual pool fuel cost was Rs.7.68 per kilowatt hour (kWh) against the reference fuel cost component of Rs.8.3341 per kWh

“The actual fuel charges, as claimed by CPРА, for the June 2025 decreased by Rs.0.65 per kWh as compared to the reference fuel charges,” the notification read.

Today’s notifications come in the wake of a Nepra hearing discussing complaints of overbilling and requests for a negative FCA.

The regulator had called the public hearing on the request of XWDiscos seeking a negative quarterly adjustment of Rs1.80 per unit to refund about Rs53.4 billion to consumers from August to October. The refund stems from savings in capacity payments during the fourth quarter (April-June) of FY2025.