Nepra announces Rs2.98 per unit refund for KE consumers in June bills

The National Elec­t­ric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday notified a negative fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of Rs2.98 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers in June’s bills for power consumed in March.

According to a notification issued by Nepra today, the authority “decided to allow a negative FCA of Rs2.9898/kWh (negative Rs4.045 billion) for March 2025, to be passed on to the consumers in the billing month of June 2025”.

Nepra said the negative FCA would apply to “all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff”.

The adjustment would be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains, it said.

“In case any bills of June 2025 are issued before the notification of this decision, the same may be applied in the subsequent month,” the notification said.

It also said that KE shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of March in the billing month of June.

The notification said that the negative FCA of Rs2.98/kWh was being allowed on a “provisional basis subject to adjustment” once Nepra determined KE’s Multi-Year Tariff for FY2024-30. “The difference in cost, if any, based on the MYT FY 2024-30 would be allowed in future adjustments once the same is notified,” it added.

Separately, Nepra also notified a 0.93 per unit additional FCA following an adjustment on account of variation in fuel charges for April in the approved tariff of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos).

According to a separate notification issued today, the authority “has reviewed and assessed a National Average Uniform increase of Rs0.9306/kWh in the applicable tariff for Discos on account of variations in the fuel charges for April”.

The notification said that the FCA should apply to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, protected consumers, EVCS and pre-paid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for prepaid tariffs.

“Discos shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of April 2025 in the billing month of June 2025,” the notification said, adding that it would be shown separately in the consumers’ bills based on units utilised in April.

“In case any bills of June 2025 are issued before the notification of this decision, the same may be applied in the subsequent month,” it added.