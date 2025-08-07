Food shortage in Ghizer as road damaged by floods yet to be repaired

LOCAL volunteers use wooden ladders to transport relief goods to the stranded population through an old access way after the main road leading to Ghizer was blocked.—Dawn

GILGIT: A severe food shortage is expected in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan as the region was still disconnected from other areas days after floods damaged the Gilgit-Shandoor road.

Local people have been stranded in the area, as mobility, even for emergency needs, has become impossible due to extensive damage to the road network.

According to the local administration, a flood in a nullah in Khotom village blocked the Ghizer river six days ago. It increased the water level in the river and submerged the Gilgit-Shandoor road.

Phander, Khalti, Teero and other areas of Ghizer up to the Shandur top have been disconnected from other parts of the region due to the flooding.

Local administration seeks permission to transport essential items from Chitral

An official of Rescue 1122 told Dawn that heavy machinery has been mobilised to restore the road.

However, the local administration had been facing difficulties in repair works as the road was still submerged.

The official said the blocked portion of the Gilgit-Shandoor road was in difficult terrain which has further complicated the restoration work.

It would take some time to reopen the road, the official added.

Locals have reported that the delay in restoration has resulted in a shortage of medicine and food, making it impossible for them to travel, even in emergencies.

They have demanded restoration work be completed on an emergency basis.

Amjad Hussain, a local resident, said the road closure has created a shortage of food and medicines in the area.

He said patients are facing severe difficulties as locals are unable to transfer them to hospitals.

The locals are working to restore an old road to approach other areas on foot.

Meraj Ali Shah, another local, said the residents are facing “severe mental anguish” due to the road closure and uncertain situation.

The Gilgit-Shandoor road connects to Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the other side.

Earlier on Monday, the Ghizer administration requested their counterparts in Chitral for an NOC to transport edible items to Phander valley of Ghizer via the Shandoor Road.

A letter sent to Upper Chitral deputy commissioner by the local district magistrate said the Gilgit-Shandoor road, connecting the Phander tehsil up to Shandoor has been blocked for the last few days.

It added the restoration work will take time. Resultantly, the residents of the disconnected areas are facing an acute shortage of edible items, including flour, and fuel for transportation.

The letter requested the Upper Chitral deputy commissioner to issue NOCs to nominated persons from Ghizer to buy and transport edible items and fuel to the affected areas from Chitral.

Residents of the Ishkoman valley in Ghizer are also facing difficulties after heavy destruction caused by cloudburst-induced floods.

A deluge on Wednesday submerged a fish farm and several other properties in Dain village of Ishkoman.

Locals have demanded the government declare Ishkoman a calamity-hit area and impose an emergency.

They said the floods completely damaged two dozen homes and partially damaged over 50 along with agricultural land, and other properties.

The displaced population were not even provided with tents, food and other essential items, according to locals.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2025