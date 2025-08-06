71 dead, 86 injured in KP rains, flash floods since June 25

At least 71 people have died — over half of them children — and another 86 have been injured in rain-related incidents across Khyber Paktunkhwa since the start of the monsoon season in late June, according to the latest figures by KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Monsoon rains, which fall across the region from June to September every year, continue to lash many parts of the country. Starting in late June, Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across the country in the past month by triggering deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

According to the latest data provided by KP PDMA, the total death toll from rain-related incidents this monsoon season stands at 71, out of which 40 are children, 17 men and 14 women.

Swat district recorded the highest number of lives lost, at 22, during heavy rains. According to PDMA, most of the deaths occurred due to floods, landslides and infrastructure collapse.

On June 27, 17 people, mostly tourists, went missing after unprecedented flash floods struck areas of Swat and Malakand divisions. 12 bodies were recovered, four people were rescued, and the dead body of one person remains missing, according to PDMA. The delay in rescue efforts sparked outrage across the country.

According to the PDMA report, on July 21, a woman died after drowning in a nullah while two children were swept away and reported dead. The same day, three children died after the roof of their house collapsed in the Bahrain tehsil of Swat.

The total death toll, broken down district-wise, currently stands at: Swat (22), Buner (4), Malakand (5), Charsadda (3), Upper Dir (3), Torghar (2), Mansehra (3), Hangu (2), Khyber (3), Abbotabad (5), Shangla (2), Bajaur (3), Lower Kohistan (2), Lakki Marwat (3), Battagram (2).

Karak, Haripur, Upper Kohistan, Nowshera and Kohat recorded one death each.

The report estimated that a total of 86 people have been injured in rain-related incidents across the province, including 38 men, 15 women and 33 children.

Detailing the infrastructure damage, the report recorded the total number of houses damaged at 358, out of which 54 were destroyed completely. The highest number of houses destroyed was in Swat at 63, followed by 38 in Karak and 22 in Buner.

The number of cattle that perished as a result of the rain was 142.

Meanwhile, PDMA has issued a rainfall alert for KP today, forecasting isolated rainfall and thunderstorms over the next 12 -24 hours in parts of the province, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Noshwera, Peshawar, Charsada, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Parachinar, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, KP PDMA directed the district administrations and other relevant organisations to remain on high alert as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more intermittent to heavy rains, wind, and thunderstorms across KP from August 4 to 7.