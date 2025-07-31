E-Paper | July 31, 2025

Digital proceeds tax to not apply on foreign goods and services ordered online: FBR

Dawn.com Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 11:15am

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said the digital proceeds tax on digitally ordered goods and services supplied from outside Pakistan will no longer apply with retrospective effect from July 1.

Last month, the government introduced new taxes on local and foreign e-commerce marketplaces, which made online shopping costlier for Pakistani customers. The government has also introduced new taxes on goods purchased online from outside Pakistan through the Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Act, 2025.

A notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, and seen by Dawn.com, said: “The Digital Presence Proceed Tax shall not apply to digitally ordered goods and services supplied from outside Pakistan, by any person, which are chargeable to tax under the said act.”

The Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Act, 2025, had targeted online marketplaces that sell to Pakistani customers but have little to no physical presence in the country.

Under section 3 of the proposed law, every foreign vendor with a “significant digital presence in Pakistan” would have been charged a tax on goods sold online from outside Pakistan.

Typically, these vendors include online marketplaces such as AliExpress, Temu, and Amazon, among others.

Under the proposed law, customers would have been charged five per cent of the amount paid to the vendor for the purchase of goods from a foreign marketplace.

The tax would have been collected by banks, financial institutions, or payment gateways that facilitate transactions between customers and the online marketplace.

Customs were empowered to ensure that goods purchased online from foreign marketplaces were not delivered to customers unless the courier companies provided evidence of tax payment.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sugar politics
Updated 31 Jul, 2025

Sugar politics

The state has yet again failed to regulate the markets and shield the consumers.
Arbaeen travel ban
31 Jul, 2025

Arbaeen travel ban

THE government’s decision to ban travel to Iraq via Iran by the land route for Arbaeen seems both abrupt and...
Betrayed citizens
31 Jul, 2025

Betrayed citizens

THE measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable members — and by that measure, Pakistan is failing...
Faulty narrative
Updated 30 Jul, 2025

Faulty narrative

It is unfortunate that jingoism, radical religious nationalism and arrogance seem to be the current driving forces of Indian policy towards Pakistan.
Tirah disturbances
30 Jul, 2025

Tirah disturbances

A SERIES of events has shaken residents in the already restive Tirah Valley in recent days. On Saturday, a minor ...
Selling people
30 Jul, 2025

Selling people

MODERN bondage, or human trafficking, is among the gravest violations of human rights. In socioeconomically...