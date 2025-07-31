Shibli Faraz asks CJP to scrutinise all May 9 trials

• Opposition leader in Senate asks CJP to consider limiting court sessions to reasonable hours to prevent ‘fatigue-induced miscarriage of justice’

• Citing arrest fears, Omar Ayub refuses to meet CJP in Islamabad; suggests rendezvous in KP instead

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz has requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi to order a scrutiny of the procedural conduct of all ongoing May 9 trials for adherence to constitutional mandates and principles of natural justice.

In a two-page letter addressed to the CJP, the opposition leader requested the CJP to consider limiting trial court sessions to reasonable hours to prevent fatigue-induced miscarriage of justice and safeguard the right of the accused to engage counsel of their choosing without imposition.

This is the second letter written in a row to the top adjudicator, after Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, penned a four-page letter on allegations of police and prosecutorial misconduct in the already concluded May 9 trials.

Mr Faraz requested the CJP to facilitate unhindered media access and public transparency for these proceedings, and initiate an impartial inquiry into allegations of police and prosecutorial malpractices.

The letter asked CJP to reassess and where appropriate, reopen cases concluded under questionable circumstances and preservation of Pakistan’s democratic fabric and the rule of law hinges on your principled intervention.

Omar Ayub refuses to meet CJP

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan refused to meet with the CJP on Supreme Court premises, or in Islamabad, citing the possibility of his arrest due to warrants, which have been issued against him.

According to sources close to Mr Ayub, an official of the Supreme Court contacted him and offered to arrange a meeting with CJP Yahya Afridi.

However, Mr Ayub told the Supreme Court official that since warrants for his arrest are out, he cannot visit Islamabad and the meeting cannot be held in the federal capital.

In response, the official offered a guarantee that no one will arrest him and suggested that he reach the Supreme Court for the meeting.

Mr Omar told him that PTI leaders and workers have been picked up by intelligence agencies personnel from outside the courts a number of times, and declined the offer.

Sources said Mr Omar had suggested that the meeting be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the SC official has not responded to this offer so far.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2025