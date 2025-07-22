Shaky old buildings become ‘ticking bombs’ in Karachi

The loud echo of hammering fills a wide, desolate compound littered with piles of debris, as labourers carefully demolish the remaining structure of a collapsed five-story building in a neglected neighbourhood of Karachi.

Until recently, this building on a pothole-ridden street in Lyari town was home to multiple families, playing a central role in the neighbourhood’s daily life. But decades of neglect and structural deterioration led to a tragic collapse earlier this month, resulting in the deaths of 27 people and injuries to several others, leaving dozens homeless. Most of the victims belonged to the Hindu community.

“It felt like a bomb exploded over my head. All I recall is being pulled out of the rubble by people, and there was a lot of screaming,” Rashid Ali, who miraculously survived a fall from the rooftop with a fractured right leg, told Anadolu.

Another resident, Chaman Meshuri, described two distinct jolts that shook the building moments before it collapsed, allowing some residents to escape.

“I was at my shop when my son called me about the jolts. I told my family to get out immediately,” Meshuri told Anadolu.

His quick response saved the lives of his five children, but four other family members who could not evacuate in time were killed.

Initial investigations revealed that the structure, originally built with only three floors, had been officially declared unsafe in 2022. Instead of evacuating, the building owner allegedly collaborated with local authorities to illegally add two additional floors, further weakening its already fragile foundation.

Residents, including Ali and Meshuri, say they were never informed about the evacuation order.

Lyari contains hundreds of dilapidated buildings deemed unsafe for living. Additionally, Lyari has over 1,500 buildings from the British colonial era, many officially classified as protected sites.

Official statistics indicate that around 600 buildings across Karachi have been declared unsafe, with at least 50 in “extremely dangerous” conditions, threatening imminent collapse.

“These buildings are like ticking bombs that may explode any day,” Arif Hasan, a veteran city planner, told Anadolu.

Hasan attributed the city’s vulnerability to disasters to widespread corruption, persistent violations of construction laws and inadequate oversight by building authorities.

“One strong tremor can cause a massive disaster. There are so many poorly designed and made buildings across Karachi,” he warned. According to Hasan, many pre-partition structures are in relatively better shape than newer, poorly constructed buildings.

Many older buildings are either illegally occupied or house tenants who still pay nominal rents set during partition in 1947, ranging from Rs150-250. Neither tenants nor owners prioritise necessary maintenance, experts say, posing a grave risk to Karachi’s architectural heritage.

Mounting housing crisis

Building collapses are not unusual in Karachi.

In March 2020, another deteriorated building collapsed in Golimar, killing at least 27 people and injuring over 50.

However, the threat extends beyond older buildings, as even new constructions are prone to collapse due to poor regulatory oversight.

According to Hasan, Karachi’s growing housing shortage forces people into the hands of unregulated developers, exacerbating the crisis.

“The city desperately needs a strategy to provide affordable housing to the lower and middle-income population. It’s the only way to gradually resolve this problem, otherwise, people will keep falling prey to informal builders, and such disasters will continue to happen,” he emphasised.

Agreeing with this assessment, Hassan Bakhshi, chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers, offered the association’s assistance for reconstructing dangerous buildings.

“These buildings are a lurking danger, not just for their residents but all other nearby structures as well. They need to be pulled down immediately and reconstructed in line with seismic and other crucial guidelines,” said Bakhshi.

He noted that most occupants of these structures lack the financial means to reconstruct without government assistance. He recommended establishing an independent authority comprised of developers, engineers, town planners and officials to address the issue urgently.

The provincial government has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to immediately vacate and demolish buildings categorised as “highly dangerous”. An SBCA spokesperson confirmed evacuation notices have been issued to residents of about 50 dangerous buildings.

“Evacuation is not an easy task because residents resist any such step. They demand alternative housing, which is not in our domain,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Acknowledging that authorities had violated construction regulations by allowing additional floors on the collapsed Lyari building, the spokesperson confirmed an ongoing investigation. Eight SBCA officials and the building’s owner have been arrested.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon recently acknowledged that the provincial government could not house all residents living in dilapidated buildings.

“Whatever space is available with the government, we will provide that to house the most deserving residents — those who have no other option,” Memon told reporters, adding that there was no legal obligation for the government to do so.