Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif to face Indian cueist in IBSF World Masters final today

Dawn.com Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 04:05pm

Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif is set to face India’s Brijesh Damani in the final of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Masters Snooker Championship 2025 in Bahrain’s Manama city on Friday.

The former world amateur champion advanced to the final after securing a 4-2 win over India’s Manan Chandra in the semi-final held on Thursday at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain. The frame scores were 118-6, 0-84, 25-76, 92-11, 87-62, and 72-41.

Asif’s match today against Damani will be held at 6pm Bahrain Time (8pm PKT), the IBSF said in a post on Instagram.

Asif qualified for the semifinals of the masters after defeating Habib Sabah (Bahrain) 4-0 (68(68)-8, 57-37, 68(68)-8, 40(40)-8) in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Asif defeated Mohamed Shehab (UAE) 4-2 (56-68, 21-72, 57-21, 80(80)-0, 68-45(43), 68-58).

The championship featured 43 players from 15 nations divided into 11 groups. The top two players from each group were to advance to the knockout last-22 round.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Hasnain Akhtar is set to face Wales’ Riley Powell today in the final of the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship at 6pm Bahrain time (8pm PKT).

A day earlier, Akhtar moved in the final of the IBSF World Masters U17, U21 and Men 6Red Snooker Championships 2025 being held in Manama, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Akhtar beat Oliwier Nizialek of Poland 4-1 (76(41,34)-1, 69-8, 88(46,42)-0, 62-37) in the semi-final of the mega event. In the pre-quarterfinals, he had beaten Mutasim Al Saadi (Oman) 3-0 (75-41, 56(37)-31, 81-06).

