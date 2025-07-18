E-Paper | July 18, 2025

‘Vein issue behind Trump’s swollen legs’: White House

Published July 18, 2025
Discoloration is seen on the hand of US President Donald Trump as he welcomes Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa to the White House at the West Wing entrance in Washington, DC, on July 16. — AFP
Discoloration is seen on the hand of US President Donald Trump as he welcomes Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa to the White House at the West Wing entrance in Washington, DC, on July 16. — AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a chronic but benign vein condition after seeking medical examination for swollen legs, the White House said on Thursday.

The presidential physician found Trump, 79, has “chronic venous insufficiency” — a condition where damaged leg veins fail to keep blood flowing properly — Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, calling it a “benign and common condition.”

Responding to speculation over recent photos showing bruising on Trump’s hand, Leavitt said “this was consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Trump became the oldest person in history to assume the presidency when he began his second term this January, replacing Democrat Joe Biden, who stepped down at 81.

She said he had undergone “a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

“Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease,” she said. All Trump’s test results “were within normal limits,” she said and he had a “normal cardiac structure and function, no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness.” The hand issue, she said, was linked to the aspirin he takes in a “standard” cardiovascular health programme.

Leavitt said there was “no evidence” of more serious conditions such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2025

