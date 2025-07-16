E-Paper | July 16, 2025

Pakistan, China reaffirm mutual support in security and agriculture on SCO sidelines

Dawn.com Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 05:24pm
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meet in Tianjin, China on July 16. — X/@ForeignOfficePk
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meet in Tianjin, China on July 16. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, where the pair discussed and reaffirmed mutual support in core sectors, including agriculture, mining, industry and security, Chinese media reported.

Dar was on a three-day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin on Tuesday. According to the Foreign Office (FO), Dar and Wang were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the event.

The Foreign Office (FO) said in a post on X: “The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on key areas of mutual interest, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and multilateral cooperation.”

According to Chinese state-owned broadcaster CGTN, the top diplomats reaffirmed their mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests.

“China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and push forward the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future,” said Wang.

“China will strengthen strategic dialogue with Pakistan, jointly build [CPEC] with high quality, deepen cooperation in fields such as agriculture, industry and mining, and plan celebratory events marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.”

Wang also echoed China’s concerns about the safety of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, but stated that Beijing supported Pakistan’s efforts in counter-terrorism and “expressed belief that Pakistan will continue to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions”.

Meanwhile, the FO said in its post on X that Dar congratulated Wang on successfully hosting the meeting and conveyed his gratitude to the Chinese government for its hospitality.

“It was a pleasure to engage in meaningful discussions with my counterparts on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, covering a broad spectrum of regional and multilateral issues of shared interest,” Dar said in a post on his own X account.

“Pakistan fully supports China’s preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Tianjin Summit and looks forward to further deepening the all-round cooperation between the two sides,” Dar said, according to CGTN, adding that he pledged efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan.

“Pakistan adheres to the one-China principle and supports China on issues concerning its core interests,” he added.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The next deluge
Updated 16 Jul, 2025

The next deluge

Pakistan, and others vulnerable to climatic extremes, must heed the warning before the next deluge arrives — because it surely will.
FC revamp
16 Jul, 2025

FC revamp

WHAT’S in a name? The civilian paramilitary force hitherto known as the Frontier Constabulary will continue to...
Simplified tax forms
16 Jul, 2025

Simplified tax forms

THE rollout of a new interactive tax return form should ease filing by simplifying the procedure, addressing a...
Consolidating gains
Updated 15 Jul, 2025

Consolidating gains

It would not be incorrect to say that the economy is still just a shock away from relapsing into another crisis.
Second thoughts
15 Jul, 2025

Second thoughts

AND, just like that, the PTI’s ill-timed ‘Second Pakistan Movement’ seems to have been put to rest. The...
Wounded women
15 Jul, 2025

Wounded women

MORALITY is a woman’s burden to bear, and the chilling upsurge in gender-based crimes is a reminder of how...