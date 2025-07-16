E-Paper | July 16, 2025

Israel steps up Syria strikes with Damascus attack as Druze clashes continue

Reuters Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 04:49pm
Syrian youths stand on an empty pavement near the military headquarters in Damascus’ Ummayad Square, after Israel said it hit the nearby military spot, July 16. — AFP
Isaeli troops stand guard on the dividing line between the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights and the Syrian side, near Majdal Shams, July 16. — AFP
Israel’s military said it struck the entrance to the Syrian defence ministry in Damascus on Wednesday, stepping up attacks on the authorities with the declared aim of protecting the Druze minority from harm by government forces.

It marked the third day in a row that Israel has struck Syria where government security forces have clashed with local Druze fighters in the southern city of Sweida.

Security sources from within the defence ministry told Reuters that at least two drone strikes had hit the building and that officers were taking cover in the basement. State-owned Elekhbariya TV said the Israeli strike wounded two civilians.

The Israeli military said it had “struck the entrance gate of the Syrian regime’s military headquarters complex” in Damascus and that it continued “to monitor developments and the actions being taken against Druze civilians in southern Syria”.

Syrian security forces walk together along a street, after clashes between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters resumed in the southern Druze city of Sweida, July 16. — Reuters
Syria’s state media and witnesses said Israeli strikes throughout Wednesday also struck the predominantly Druze city of Sweida, where a fourth day of fighting swiftly collapsed a ceasefire announced the previous evening.

Syrian government troops were dispatched to the Sweida region on Monday to quell fighting between Druze fighters and Bedouin armed men, but ended up clashing with the Druze militias themselves.

Local news outlet Sweida24 said the city of Sweida and nearby villages were coming under heavy artillery and mortar fire early on Wednesday.

Syria’s defence ministry, in a statement carried by state news agency SANA, blamed outlaw groups in Sweida for breaching the truce.

The defence ministry called on residents of the city to stay indoors. Some residents that Reuters was able to reach by phone said they were holed up at home in fear, with no electricity.

