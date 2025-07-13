People downstream Tarbela Dam warned of water release as spillways to be opened

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority ((PDMA) on Sunday issued a warning for people downstream to stay away from the banks of the Indus River ahead of the Tarbela Dam’s spillways being opened.

A PDMA alert issued today said the spillways would be opened at 2:30pm on Sunday, with the water level likely to reach 160,000 to 260,000 cusecs due to the release of water from the dam.

It cautioned that flooding is likely in the Indus River and its tributaries and canals.

“The PDMA directs the district administration to keep the local population alert,” the notification said, urging the public to avoid going near rivers and canals.

It also cautioned parents that children should not go near canals.

“Fishermen and livestock keepers should move to safer places,” the advisory said. Tourists and locals were urged to heed the advisory.

“In case of any untoward situation, the public should call 1700,” the PDMA said.

A similar warning was issued earlier this month, with sources telling Dawn that the spillways of the Tarbela Dam were likely to be put into operation for the first time in the flood season 2025.

On Friday, the National Emer­gencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of the National Disa­ster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a weather alert warning that moderate to heavy monsoon rains are expected to affect multiple regions of the country for a three-day period commencing from July 13 (Sunday).

The forecast indicates moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall across various regions of Pakistan, as a result of which substantial rises in river flows were expected — most notably in the Indus, Kabul, Jhelum (upstream of Mangla), and Chenab rivers.

The advisory stated that Tarbela, Taunsa, and Guddu barrages were currently at low flood levels, while Kalabagh and Chashma were at medium flood levels.