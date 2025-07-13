E-Paper | July 13, 2025

Auto prices surge up to Rs600,000

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 13, 2025 Updated July 13, 2025 10:34am

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has increased the prices of various models by up to Rs600,000 following the imposition of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) adoption levy in the FY26 budget.

Additionally, Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL) has announced the introductory price of its recently launched hybrid model, the HR-V.

The prices of Honda HR-V VTI, HR-V VTI S and HR-V e HEV are Rs7.549 million, Rs7.799m and Rs8.999m. The new prices will take effect on July 14.

As per the price list issued by the IMC, Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI MT, 1.3 GLI CVT, 1.3 Ativ MT, 1.3 Ativ CVT, 1.5 Ativ X CVT Beige, and 1.5 Ativ X CVT Black carry new prices of Rs4.649m, Rs4,809m, Rs4.829m, Rs5.732m, Rs6.402m and Rs6.462m as compared to Rs4.479m, Rs4.760m, Rs4.730m, Rs5.617m, Rs6.268m and Rs6.332m.

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6MT, 1.6 CVT, 1.6 CVT UpSpec, 1.8 Altis, 1.8 Grande Beige and 1.8 Grande Black are now priced at Rs6.112m, Rs6.712m, Rs7.352m, Rs7.042m, Rs7.682m and Rs7.722m as compared to Rs5.982m, Rs5.572m, Rs7.202m, Rs6.902m, Rs7.522m and Rs7.562m.

The prices of Toyota Hilux 4x2 S/C STD, 4x2 S/C Deckless, 4x2 S/C U/S and 4x4 S/C STD carry new price tags of Rs7.092m, Rs6.562m, Rs7.122m and Rs9,382m as compared to Rs6.872m, Rs6.362m, Rs7.122m and Rs6.872m, Rs6.362m Rs6.902m and Rs9.092m.

The new prices of Hilux E 4x4 D/C STD, Revo G MT, G AT, V AT, Rocco 4x4 AT and Revo GR-S are Rs11.394m, Rs12.344m, Rs12.954m, Rs14.294m, Rs14.884m and Rs15.854m.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2025

