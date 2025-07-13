Shangla power project’s victims to be compensated

SHANGLA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Shangla national jirga after successful negotiations have signed an historic agreement to compensate the affected people of three union councils of Shangla through initiating uplift projects and resolution of their issues.

It is pertinent to mention that the people of three union councils were affected with the construction of 11.80 megawatt Karora Hydropower Project. The jirga was led by the renowned political and social figure, Nawaz Khan Shangla and advocate Naeem Sahib.

The negotiations were attended by the provincial minister for energy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr Tariq Sadozai, Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Mr Fawad Khan, and CEO PEDO, Mr Irfan Wazir, along with a high-level government delegation.

The government expressed readiness to resolve the public issues after advocate Naeem and Nawaz Khan Shangla briefed the jirga in detail about the problems being faced by the people and their legitimate demands.

The agreement led to an additional public welfare package, which included schools, infrastructure development, and water supply schemes, while the energy minister assured full support for protecting the rights of the people of the three union councils at every forum.

New micro and mini hydel projects for the three union councils were also approved, and it was also agreed that the installation costs of new electricity meters will be collected from the public in easy installments, and the matter would be taken up with the Pesco. They also agreed on a formula to provide electricity at lower rates for the benefit the local population.

Furthermore, a committee has been constituted under the supervision of the deputy commissioner Shangla to ensure construction of transmission lines, costing Rs48.5 crores. This committee will include representatives from the jirga and the Pesco.

Moreover, the energy minister assured that people from the three union councils and Shangla would be given priority for jobs at all levels.

